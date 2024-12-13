(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Orthoses - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Spinal Orthoses was estimated at US$465.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$735.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.



What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Spinal Orthoses Market?

The growth in the spinal orthoses market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of spinal disorders, increasing awareness of non-surgical treatment options, and advancements in orthotic design and materials. As the global population ages, the incidence of age-related spinal conditions like osteoporosis, degenerative disc disease, and vertebral fractures has increased, boosting demand for spinal support devices. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles and poor ergonomics, especially in office settings, have contributed to a rise in lower back pain and posture-related issues, further supporting the need for spinal orthoses. In pediatric cases, the early diagnosis of scoliosis and increased awareness of conservative management options have led to greater use of orthoses to manage spinal curvature and prevent the need for surgery.

The shift toward non-invasive treatment options has also played a significant role in driving the adoption of spinal orthoses. As patients and healthcare providers seek alternatives to surgery, spinal orthoses offer a practical, cost-effective solution for managing pain, correcting posture, and facilitating rehabilitation. The availability of insurance coverage for spinal orthoses in many countries has improved patient access to these devices, further supporting market growth. Technological advancements, such as 3D printing, smart sensors, and lightweight materials, have made spinal orthoses more effective and comfortable, increasing patient compliance and expanding their use across a broader range of conditions. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are experiencing rapid growth in orthopedic care, creating new opportunities for manufacturers of spinal orthoses. With ongoing innovations and increasing demand for effective spinal support, the market for spinal orthoses is poised for sustained growth across diverse healthcare settings.

Regional Analysis

Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $121.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.5% CAGR to reach $179.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Spinal Orthoses Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of major players in the Global Spinal Orthoses Market such as Allard, Aspen, Bauerfeind, Boston Orthotics&Prosthetics, Corflex and more.

Allard

Aspen

Bauerfeind

Boston Orthotics&Prosthetics

Corflex

DeRoyal

DJO Global

FLA Orthopedics

Freeman Mfg

Kingston Clinic

OPTEC

Orthomerica Products

Professional Technologies International

Proteor

Skyland Prosthetics&Orthotics

Spinal Technology

Steeper

Trulife US Orthotics Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $465.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $735.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Spinal Orthoses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Incidence of Spinal Disorders Propels Demand for Spinal Orthoses

Rising Awareness of Non-Surgical Treatments Drives Spinal Orthosis Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Orthotic Materials Bode Well for Market Expansion

Focus on Improving Patient Mobility Supports Spinal Orthosis Adoption

Growing Adoption in Geriatric Population Sustains Demand for Spinal Orthoses

Rising Application in Sports Injury Rehabilitation Drives Market Growth

Emergence of Lightweight Orthoses Generates New Opportunities for Market Expansion

Advancements in 3D Printing for Custom Orthoses Generate Demand Growth

Growing Prevalence of Osteoporosis Supports Spinal Orthosis Market Increasing Adoption in Occupational Therapy Drives Demand for Spinal Orthoses

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Spinal Orthoses Market

