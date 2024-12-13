Future In Tech (Fit) Welcomes New Leadership To Propel Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Justin Kittle, Director of Cloud Engineering

Jeff Vaccaro, Director of Software Engineering

Justin Kittle and Jeff Vaccaro join FiT as Directors of Cloud and Software Engineering, bringing decades of expertise to advance cutting-edge solutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FiT, "Future in Tech," a revolutionary provider of information governance and document lifecycle management, is excited to announce the hiring of Justin Kittle and Jeff Vaccaro. "These new leaders bring a wealth of expertise and insight to FiT during a transformative time period for the company," said Anthony Forde, CEO of FiT.Justin Kittle joins FiT as the Director of Cloud Engineering. He will lead the continuous optimization of our cloud architecture, focusing on automation, governance and compliance.Over his career, Justin has consistently pushed himself to take on new roles and responsibilities. From Tier 1 Helpdesk to IT Director and from Microsoft System Administrator to Senior Consultant, he has gained experience across healthcare, government, banking, and eCommerce industries. Known for his collaborative approach, Justin excels at working with cross-functional teams to achieve successful outcomes.Justin holds several active AWS certifications, including Solutions Architect, AI Practitioner, and Machine Learning Engineer, and has previously earned certifications from Microsoft (MCSE) and CompTIA (A+, Security+, Project+).As the Director of Software Engineering, Jeff Vaccaro's primary duties include leading the development and modernization of FiT's software applications, mentoring and training team members, and ensuring FiT's systems are scalable and maintainable. His main goals are to drive innovation, enhance system performance and deliver high-quality software solutions to clients.Jeff brings decades of experience in software development with a proven history of driving innovation and leadership. At CoBank, Jeff led a key transition from Angular v8 to v16, enhancing system security and modernization, while mentoring new team members. At Hannover Re, he spearheaded international cloud-based projects, developed RESTful services, and implemented DevOps practices to streamline deployments. His expertise in Angular, .NET frameworks, and DevOps has delivered significant advancements in every role he's held.As 2024 comes to a close, FiT reflects on an incredible year of growth and innovation. From new product launches to key strategic partnerships, the company has continued to redefine excellence in information governance and document lifecycle management. With the additions of Justin and Jeff, FiT is poised to build on this momentum and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients in the year ahead.About Future in Tech (FiT)Deployed in late 2023, FiT,“Future in Tech,” is dedicated to revolutionizing information governance and reshaping the landscape of retention and document lifecycle management. Our innovative software suite, tailored for corporate, legal and educational clients, drives cost reduction and provides flexible solutions to enhance efficiency, mitigate risks, and save time and money.Headquartered in Los Angeles, FiT collaborates with industry leaders like AWS and proudly stands as a minority-owned enterprise. For more information about FiT and our suite of solutions, visit futureintech .

