GEP ECOTECH's EPC Project For Municipal Solid Waste Sorting Center In Zhejiang Begins Operations

ZHEJIANG, CHINA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GEP ECOTECH, a global leader in solid waste management, has successfully commissioned a municipal solid waste (MSW) sorting center in Zhejiang Province, an economic powerhouse in southern China. Delivered as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project, the center processes locally generated waste, recovering recyclable materials and converting combustible waste into Refuse-Derived (RDF) pellets for use.A Milestone in Waste Management in ZhejiangFunded and operated by a state-owned enterprise, this project is a cornerstone initiative designed to handle 200,000 tons of municipal solid waste annually. Its impact is set to alleviate the growing challenges of urban waste management in the region. GEP ECOTECH played a pivotal role, offering end-to-end design and installation services.Chen Binwei, Sales Director at GEP ECOTECH, remarked,“Our proposal emerged as the top choice in a highly competitive bidding process involving prominent domestic and international manufacturers. This recognition underscores the strength of our technical expertise and the quality of our solutions. Moving forward, we will work hand-in-hand with our client to ensure the project's long-term success.”Seamless Execution and Expert PlanningFollowing the project's successful trial run, Wang Chunyang, Manager of After-Sales and Installation Services, highlighted the meticulous planning and execution:"This marks our first large-scale municipal waste project in Zhejiang Province. We conducted a thorough assessment of site conditions, maintained close communication with stakeholders, and deployed our most skilled engineering team. These efforts ensured the smooth execution of installation and commissioning milestones."Innovative Solutions for Complex Waste ChallengesMunicipal solid waste is a rapidly growing environmental concern, characterized by its diverse and complex composition. Traditional disposal methods, such as landfilling, pose significant risks to land and groundwater, while incineration centers often demand substantial investment and face operational challenges. GEP ECOTECH's MSW resource recovery system offers a sustainable alternative, transforming municipal waste into RDF. This flexible solution supports existing incineration plants and rotary kilns, reducing the need for redundant investments and maximizing resource efficiency.About GEP ECOTECHGEP ECOTECH specializes in solid waste management solutions, combining advanced shredding technology with tailored system designs. Their MSW solutions focus on material recovery, landfill reduction, and the production of alternative fuels like RDF. With a strong track record of innovation and reliability, GEP ECOTECH continues to set benchmarks in the waste management industry.

