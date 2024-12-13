Ukrainian Gunsmiths Upgrade M113 APC With Remotely Controlled Combat Module

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian arms producers have manufactured and installed a remotely controlled module involving 14.5mm and 7.62mm machine guns on an M113 armored personnel carrier.

This was reported by the of Defense with reference to the Main Department for Lifecycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment, Ukrinform saw.

"Ukrainian gunsmiths have enhanced firepower of the M113 armored personnel carrier, which the Defense Forces receive as part of international assistance. They manufactured the Tavria 14.5/7.62 remotely controlled combat module and installed it on the APC armor," the report says.

As noted by Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov, thanks to the new module consisting of two 14.5mm and 7.62mm machine guns, the operator is able to open fire from the APC's interior, observing the battlefield through a monitor.

The ministry explained that previously, the M113's main armament was a 12.7mm machine gun. In addition, the machine gunner fired on targets from a poorly protected position on the top of the vehicle.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that manufacturers and developers of arms and military equipment samples who have enquiries about the codification process are welcome to contact the Main Department of Lifecycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment

