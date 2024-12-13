Gulnara Khalilova Opens Up About Her Latest Designs, Showcasing Blend Of Modern Aesthetics With Traditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gulnara Khalilova brings a unique perspective to the ever-evolving Azerbaijani industry.

The fashion designer draws inspiration from Azerbaijan's cultural heritage while embracing modern trends.

Her collections have been successfully presented at fashion weeks and other international events in the USA, UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and other countries.

Gulnara Khalilova also heads the Center of Azerbaijan National Costumes. She is a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and the founder of the Cizgi brand.

In her interview with AZERNEWS , Gulnara Khalilova shares insights into her creative process and the inspiration behind her latest collections, which reflect a harmonious blend of modern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.

Q: How did you start your career in the field of design? What inspired you to choose this path?

A: Since childhood, I have shown an interest in art and the world of fashion. I have a great love for national values and Azerbaijani culture, which form the foundation of my work as a designer. Specifically, I aim to integrate elements from Azerbaijani culture, national costumes, and carpet patterns into my collections and modern fashion.

One of my greatest sources of inspiration is Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. National ornaments, traditional clothing, the colour palette, and especially the details that reflect the elegance of women are all reflected in my designs. I also strive to express the strength and delicacy of women through clothing.

Q: How do you approach the process of preparing a new fashion collection?

A: I approach the process of preparing a new collection with creativity, strategy, and a keen attention to detail. My work style is aimed not only at fashion but also at creating an art piece.

Before starting a collection, I pay special attention to Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, national patterns, carpet motifs, history, and nature. Each collection is a story for me – I tell this story through the garments.

After gathering sources of inspiration, I choose the main theme of my collection. This theme also dictates the colour palette, material selection, and design direction. For me, every detail has significance, and clothing is not just an aesthetic object but also a message.

Materials create the spirit of the collection. I always prefer working with high-quality fabrics that possess national characteristics. I usually select natural and uniquely textured materials because they ensure both the quality of the garment and its unique aesthetics.

I place great importance on handmade elements. Every stitch, embroidery, or applique enhances the story of the design. Combining national elements with modern style is one of the key features that differentiate my work.

For me, the process of preparing a collection is rich in deep thought, creativity, and love for our cultural heritage. The garments I create are a form of art that transforms a culture.

Q: How do you combine traditions and modern trends in your collections?

A: I really enjoy blending traditions and modern trends in my collections. My design style is based on harmonically synthesizing the richness of our national heritage with the demands of global fashion.

I adapt Azerbaijani carpet patterns, embroidery, and other national decorative elements to modern design principles. These elements are presented in my collections either as simple details or as complex compositions. I especially love to combine ancient ornaments with a minimalist style to appeal to both traditional and modern audiences.

The main forms of Azerbaijan's national costumes – long dresses, trouser-shirt combinations, belts, and head coverings – are elements that frequently appear in my collections. I believe I can transform these forms into a more modern and functional format.

Handmade crafts and traditional applications hold a special place in my clothing. I love combining popular global fashion trends such as oversized garments, layered clothing, asymmetric cuts, and minimalist silhouettes with national elements in my collections. This approach keeps my collections relevant both locally and internationally.

I bring national motifs to the global fashion arena by speaking them in the language of modern fashion. My work serves as a means to introduce Azerbaijan's rich culture to an international audience.

By merging tradition and modernity in my collections, I transform garments into not just fashion statements, but also carriers of culture and history. This approach positions me not only as a designer but also as an artist playing a role in the contemporary transmission of national heritage.

Q: What can you say about the projects "Garabagh and Kharibulbul" and "Qarabağın cizgiləri"?

A: I would like to note in advance that my "Garabagh" collection is a national costume collection that I have been working on since 2006 up to the present day.

The idea for these projects arose from the need to promote the rich cultural heritage and historical values of Garabagh to the world. In my design and craftsmanship work, the love for Azerbaijan's national values and customs has always held a special place. After the liberation of Garabagh, carrying out projects that emphasize the cultural heritage, history, and social life of this land has been both a moral obligation and a source of inspiration for me.

My goal with the "Garabagh" collection was not only to showcase the national clothing traditions of Garabagh but also to bring back into focus the Kharibulbul flower, which is a unique symbol of this region. For me, this project is an expression of national identity and rich heritage. The main source of inspiration for the projects is the emotional connection that people have re-instituted with this region following the liberation of Garabagh, as well as the Kharibulbul flower symbolizing revival.

On the other hand, "Qarabağın cizgiləri", project highlights the cultural value of this land by creating portraits of prominent figures from Garabagh through the technique of silk printing. This project is intended as a work of art that characterizes the literature, music, and social life of Azerbaijan.

My goal is also to pass these values on to future generations and promote them on an international scale.

Q: Your collection "Miniatür" reflects the medieval studies and carpet patterns of Azerbaijan, and it has received great interest among fashion and art enthusiasts. What are the main features of this collection?

A: The "Miniatür" collection carries the goal of bringing Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, particularly the miniature art from the medieval period, into modern fashion. This collection holds special significance for me because I aimed to express the finest details of our national craftsmanship in the language of international fashion.

The collection combines details taken from Azerbaijan's ancient miniature art with modern design principles. The intricacies and symbolism found in these artworks form the foundation of my designs.

The rich ornaments and color palette from Azerbaijan's carpet art are reflected in the pieces and embroidery details of this collection. Geometric and floral motifs, in particular, are presented as the main decorative elements in the garments.

National elements have been integrated with modern cuts and silhouettes in the collection. This aims to attract the attention of both classic and contemporary audiences.

The goal is to pay special attention to craftsmanship in each garment by incorporating embroidery, and appliqués reminiscent of jewellery details, transforming the clothing into both a work of art and a functional fashion product.

Through this collection, I have sought to preserve not only fashion but also the ancient heritage and art of Azerbaijan. The interest it has garnered among fashion enthusiasts has served as a great motivation for me.

This is part of my core mission to promote our national values on a global scale.

Q: You have participated in fashion weeks in different countries. What impressions did you have from these events? In which countries did the fashion shows have the most impact on you and why?

A: Participating in fashion weeks in various countries has been a tremendous experience and source of inspiration for me. Each country has its own unique fashion culture and audience approach, which has further developed me as a designer both professionally and creatively.

For me, fashion weeks are not only a platform to showcase my collections but also an opportunity to closely engage with different cultures, people, and trends. It was fascinating to observe how my collections were received at both national and global levels. The appreciation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage by the foreign audience has been one of my greatest sources of pride.

Each country has provided me with different perspectives and new ideas. Most importantly, these fashion weeks have played a significant role in promoting Azerbaijan's national values and cultural heritage on an international level. Participating in these events has not only increased my creative enthusiasm but also served as a strong source of inspiration for my future projects.

Q: How do you see the future of Azerbaijani fashion on the international stage?

A: I believe that Azerbaijani fashion has a very bright future on the international stage. Our country's rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship traditions, and unique national elements are an invaluable treasure for the world of fashion. If we can properly combine and promote these values with modern trends, Azerbaijani fashion could achieve even greater successes on the international scene.

Azerbaijan's carpet weaving, embroidery, "kalaghayi" art, and elements of traditional clothing generate great interest in the global fashion industry. When these elements are presented correctly on an international level, they can also serve as a kind of ambassador for our culture.

The country has talented designers, and more support should be provided for their recognition in the international arena. The development of new talents through fashion schools, training programs, and exhibitions will shape the future of our country's fashion industry.

Modern fashion should not only be aesthetic but also rich in technological innovations. Azerbaijani fashion has the potential to advance in this area as well. Alongside handcrafted items, the application of technological solutions, such as digital embroidery and 3D design, will make us more competitive on the international stage.

It is also essential for Azerbaijani designers to collaborate with international brands and platforms to promote the country's fashion. This not only benefits individual designers but can also give a boost to the overall development of the Azerbaijani fashion industry.

The fashion weeks and exhibitions held in Baku have already begun to attract international attention. Expanding these events on a larger scale and involving foreign designers could turn Azerbaijan into a regional fashion hub.

Everything is possible for Azerbaijani fashion on the international stage. To achieve this, we must both preserve and promote our national heritage while also keeping up with global trends. If we continue to develop sustainably, I believe that in the near future, Azerbaijani fashion will become a more recognized brand worldwide.