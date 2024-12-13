Gulnara Khalilova Opens Up About Her Latest Designs, Showcasing Blend Of Modern Aesthetics With Traditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Gulnara Khalilova brings a unique perspective to the
ever-evolving Azerbaijani fashion industry.
The fashion designer draws inspiration from Azerbaijan's
cultural heritage while embracing modern trends.
Her collections have been successfully presented at fashion
weeks and other international events in the USA, UK, Sweden,
Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus, and other countries.
Gulnara Khalilova also heads the Center of Azerbaijan National
Costumes. She is a member of the Eurasian Association of
Ethno-Designers, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and the
founder of the Cizgi brand.
In her interview with AZERNEWS , Gulnara Khalilova shares
insights into her creative process and the inspiration behind her
latest collections, which reflect a harmonious blend of modern
aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
Q: How did you start your career in the field of design?
What inspired you to choose this path?
A: Since childhood, I have shown an interest in
art and the world of fashion. I have a great love for national
values and Azerbaijani culture, which form the foundation of my
work as a designer. Specifically, I aim to integrate elements from
Azerbaijani culture, national costumes, and carpet patterns into my
collections and modern fashion.
One of my greatest sources of inspiration is Azerbaijan's rich
cultural heritage. National ornaments, traditional clothing, the
colour palette, and especially the details that reflect the
elegance of women are all reflected in my designs. I also strive to
express the strength and delicacy of women through clothing.
Q: How do you approach the process of preparing a new
fashion collection?
A: I approach the process of preparing a new
collection with creativity, strategy, and a keen attention to
detail. My work style is aimed not only at fashion but also at
creating an art piece.
Before starting a collection, I pay special attention to
Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, national patterns, carpet
motifs, history, and nature. Each collection is a story for me – I
tell this story through the garments.
After gathering sources of inspiration, I choose the main theme
of my collection. This theme also dictates the colour palette,
material selection, and design direction. For me, every detail has
significance, and clothing is not just an aesthetic object but also
a message.
Materials create the spirit of the collection. I always prefer
working with high-quality fabrics that possess national
characteristics. I usually select natural and uniquely textured
materials because they ensure both the quality of the garment and
its unique aesthetics.
I place great importance on handmade elements. Every stitch,
embroidery, or applique enhances the story of the design. Combining
national elements with modern style is one of the key features that
differentiate my work.
For me, the process of preparing a collection is rich in deep
thought, creativity, and love for our cultural heritage. The
garments I create are a form of art that transforms a culture.
Q: How do you combine traditions and modern trends in
your collections?
A: I really enjoy blending traditions and
modern trends in my collections. My design style is based on
harmonically synthesizing the richness of our national heritage
with the demands of global fashion.
I adapt Azerbaijani carpet patterns, embroidery, and other
national decorative elements to modern design principles. These
elements are presented in my collections either as simple details
or as complex compositions. I especially love to combine ancient
ornaments with a minimalist style to appeal to both traditional and
modern audiences.
The main forms of Azerbaijan's national costumes – long dresses,
trouser-shirt combinations, belts, and head coverings – are
elements that frequently appear in my collections. I believe I can
transform these forms into a more modern and functional format.
Handmade crafts and traditional applications hold a special
place in my clothing. I love combining popular global fashion
trends such as oversized garments, layered clothing, asymmetric
cuts, and minimalist silhouettes with national elements in my
collections. This approach keeps my collections relevant both
locally and internationally.
I bring national motifs to the global fashion arena by speaking
them in the language of modern fashion. My work serves as a means
to introduce Azerbaijan's rich culture to an international
audience.
By merging tradition and modernity in my collections, I
transform garments into not just fashion statements, but also
carriers of culture and history. This approach positions me not
only as a designer but also as an artist playing a role in the
contemporary transmission of national heritage.
Q: What can you say about the projects "Garabagh and
Kharibulbul" and "Qarabağın cizgiləri"?
A: I would like to note in advance that my
"Garabagh" collection is a national costume collection that I have
been working on since 2006 up to the present day.
The idea for these projects arose from the need to promote the
rich cultural heritage and historical values of Garabagh to the
world. In my design and craftsmanship work, the love for
Azerbaijan's national values and customs has always held a special
place. After the liberation of Garabagh, carrying out projects that
emphasize the cultural heritage, history, and social life of this
land has been both a moral obligation and a source of inspiration
for me.
My goal with the "Garabagh" collection was not only to showcase
the national clothing traditions of Garabagh but also to bring back
into focus the Kharibulbul flower, which is a unique symbol of this
region. For me, this project is an expression of national identity
and rich heritage. The main source of inspiration for the projects
is the emotional connection that people have re-instituted with
this region following the liberation of Garabagh, as well as the
Kharibulbul flower symbolizing revival.
On the other hand, "Qarabağın cizgiləri", project highlights the
cultural value of this land by creating portraits of prominent
figures from Garabagh through the technique of silk printing. This
project is intended as a work of art that characterizes the
literature, music, and social life of Azerbaijan.
My goal is also to pass these values on to future generations
and promote them on an international scale.
Q: Your collection "Miniatür" reflects the medieval
studies and carpet patterns of Azerbaijan, and it has received
great interest among fashion and art enthusiasts. What are the main
features of this collection?
A: The "Miniatür" collection carries the goal
of bringing Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, particularly the
miniature art from the medieval period, into modern fashion. This
collection holds special significance for me because I aimed to
express the finest details of our national craftsmanship in the
language of international fashion.
The collection combines details taken from Azerbaijan's ancient
miniature art with modern design principles. The intricacies and
symbolism found in these artworks form the foundation of my
designs.
The rich ornaments and color palette from Azerbaijan's carpet
art are reflected in the pieces and embroidery details of this
collection. Geometric and floral motifs, in particular, are
presented as the main decorative elements in the garments.
National elements have been integrated with modern cuts and
silhouettes in the collection. This aims to attract the attention
of both classic and contemporary audiences.
The goal is to pay special attention to craftsmanship in each
garment by incorporating embroidery, and appliqués reminiscent of
jewellery details, transforming the clothing into both a work of
art and a functional fashion product.
Through this collection, I have sought to preserve not only
fashion but also the ancient heritage and art of Azerbaijan. The
interest it has garnered among fashion enthusiasts has served as a
great motivation for me.
This is part of my core mission to promote our national values
on a global scale.
Q: You have participated in fashion weeks in different
countries. What impressions did you have from these events? In
which countries did the fashion shows have the most impact on you
and why?
A: Participating in fashion weeks in various
countries has been a tremendous experience and source of
inspiration for me. Each country has its own unique fashion culture
and audience approach, which has further developed me as a designer
both professionally and creatively.
For me, fashion weeks are not only a platform to showcase my
collections but also an opportunity to closely engage with
different cultures, people, and trends. It was fascinating to
observe how my collections were received at both national and
global levels. The appreciation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage
by the foreign audience has been one of my greatest sources of
pride.
Each country has provided me with different perspectives and new
ideas. Most importantly, these fashion weeks have played a
significant role in promoting Azerbaijan's national values and
cultural heritage on an international level. Participating in these
events has not only increased my creative enthusiasm but also
served as a strong source of inspiration for my future
projects.
Q: How do you see the future of Azerbaijani fashion on
the international stage?
A: I believe that Azerbaijani fashion has a
very bright future on the international stage. Our country's rich
cultural heritage, craftsmanship traditions, and unique national
elements are an invaluable treasure for the world of fashion. If we
can properly combine and promote these values with modern trends,
Azerbaijani fashion could achieve even greater successes on the
international scene.
Azerbaijan's carpet weaving, embroidery, "kalaghayi" art, and
elements of traditional clothing generate great interest in the
global fashion industry. When these elements are presented
correctly on an international level, they can also serve as a kind
of ambassador for our culture.
The country has talented designers, and more support should be
provided for their recognition in the international arena. The
development of new talents through fashion schools, training
programs, and exhibitions will shape the future of our country's
fashion industry.
Modern fashion should not only be aesthetic but also rich in
technological innovations. Azerbaijani fashion has the potential to
advance in this area as well. Alongside handcrafted items, the
application of technological solutions, such as digital embroidery
and 3D design, will make us more competitive on the international
stage.
It is also essential for Azerbaijani designers to collaborate
with international brands and platforms to promote the country's
fashion. This not only benefits individual designers but can also
give a boost to the overall development of the Azerbaijani fashion
industry.
The fashion weeks and exhibitions held in Baku have already
begun to attract international attention. Expanding these events on
a larger scale and involving foreign designers could turn
Azerbaijan into a regional fashion hub.
Everything is possible for Azerbaijani fashion on the
international stage. To achieve this, we must both preserve and
promote our national heritage while also keeping up with global
trends. If we continue to develop sustainably, I believe that in
the near future, Azerbaijani fashion will become a more recognized
brand worldwide.
