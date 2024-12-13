'One Nation, One Election' Can't Be Implemented In Big Country Like India: Cong Leader G A Mir
Date
12/13/2024 9:07:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- The 'One nation, one election' idea was beyond imagination which cannot be implemented in a big country like India, congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Friday while accusing the BJP hiding its failures behind such issues.
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
ADVERTISEMENT
“There will be a debate on it in the Parliament and all the parties will present their viewpoint. But, this is not a small country, this is a huge country which is democratic,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It seems beyond imagination that we can have all the elections at the same time in this country, whether it is the Parliament, assemblies, panchayats or municipalities,” Mir told reporters in the south Kashmir district here.
Mir, who also represents Dooru in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative assembly, said sometimes the government brings in proposals to“cover up some other things”.
Read Also
Cabinet Gives Nod To 'One Nation One Election' Bill
Union Cabinet Okays 'One Nation, One Election'
“They bring up debates like these to hide from their basic responsibilities of providing employment opportunities to the youth, taking the country forward, and others. I do not think that we have become so advanced that we can have all the elections at the same time,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108990338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.