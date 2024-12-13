عربي


27-Year-Old Male Body Found In J&K's Doda

12/13/2024 9:07:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 27-year-old male body was recovered on Friday near Sports Stadium in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that locals found a body lying near sports stadium in Doda. Soon a team of Police reached the spot and took possession of the body for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad(27) son of Abdul Lateef (Labourer) resident of Bhari Thalsara Doda, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Kashmir Observer

