Huawei Unfolds A New Paradigm With HUAWEI Mate X6, Introducing New Innovative Architecture And Live Multi-View

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- unveiled the latest generation of their Mate series foldables, HUAWEI Mate X6 – an all-rounded and advanced that brings significant upgrades to display, camera, durability, user experience, and more. With this new release, HUAWEI Mate X6 takes foldable innovation to new heights, forming a new benchmark in the industry.

Richard Yu, Chairman of Huawei Consumer Business Group, called the HUAWEI Mate X6 "a breakthrough from the inside to out, bringing consumers a fully innovative foldable screen experience."

Universe-Inspired Design

The universe factor is frequently used in the HUAWEI Mate X series design. In this case, HUAWEI Mate X6's Space-Age Orbit around the camera layout gets inspiration from planetary orbits, symbolizing the infinite possibility of the future.

HUAWEI Mate X6 is equipped with a 6.45-inch OLED external screen with a resolution of 2440×1080 and a 7.93-inch 2440×2240 ultra-high-resolution OLED internal screen. With HUAWEI X-TrueTM Display technology, users can enjoy an extraordinary and immersive viewing experience.

HUAWEI Mate X6 will be available in three

colors: Nebula Gray, Nebula Red, and Black, as well as a range of accessories, including a rotatable stand protective case. The Nebula Gray is named after its nebula texture, smooth to the touch, which is crafted via Micro-Nano 3D Topography using an innovative material called Vegan Fiber. And its ultra-reflective optical coating makes the radiant glow.

Ultra-reliable

An innovative distributed architecture delivers a huge leap in HUAWEI Mate X6's network, cooling, and durability.

To enhance its signal capabilities, HUAWEI Mate X6 creatively adopts distributed RF units, increasing the overall signal strength by 60%[1].

HUAWEI Mate X6 enhances its durability thanks to the Kunlun Glass 2nd Generation for the exterior screen, a carbon fiber inner screen plate, an advanced multi-dimensional hinge, and an aviation-grade aluminum middle frame.

The innovative materials, such as ultra-high thermal conductivity

graphene and heat source separation, allow HUAWEI Mate X6 to have efficient cooling, with the heat dissipation area increased by 30%[2]. Even for scenarios such as playing mobile games and making video calls simultaneously, HUAWEI Mate X6 can guarantee a good performance.

Breakthrough Foldable Photography

HUAWEI Mate X6 introduces the Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera system, which has been granted the TÜV Color Accuracy and Stability Certificate, setting a new standard in the foldable smartphone market.

The new Ultra Chroma Camera with 1.50 million spectral channels enables HUAWEI Mate X6 to capture colors with color accuracy improved by 120%[3].

The incredible camera system also features a 50 MP Ultra Aperture Camera that supports a 10-size physical aperture, a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48 MP telephoto micro camera with 4X optical zoom and a 5cm super macro mode.

The Moving Picture feature enables users to have fun effects on their photos, including multiple exposures and long exposure.

Leading immersive large-screen experience

HUAWEI Mate X6 introduces Live Multi-task[4], a new way to multi-task efficiently. With this feature, users can run three applications simultaneously with the screen unfolded in an expanded view.



Additionally, brand-new lock screen themes like Emoji Crush and Air Hoop

bring users more fun every time they light up the phone.