Emerging Global Market Trends In Nutricosmetics Ingredients Highlight Beauty-From-Within Approach For 2024-2030

Nutricosmetics are a category of products that combine nutrition and cosmetics and offer a holistic method to enhance health and aesthetics through a beauty-from-within approach. It includes supplements as well as functional food and beverages containing health ingredients.
Past skinification trends involved a shift of consumers' focus from cosmetics to actual skin care through cosmeceutical products that topically addressed skin concerns, such as sensitive, dry, and oily skin; skin hydration; photoprotection; skin barrier protection; and scalp health, through the use of specialty active ingredients. The trend has now progressed toward the adoption of nutricosmetics that address skin, hair, and nail concerns from within, enhancing the beauty-from-within concept, and supporting overall wellness.
Skin, hair, and nail health are considered a component of overall health rather than simple aesthetic concerns. This has led to a strong demand for products that promote beauty from within. Nutricosmetics demand is most prominent among millennials, and consumers across a broad spectrum of ages are buying beauty products to combat signs of aging.
Asia-Pacific dominates the demand for nutricosmetics ingredients because of the established beauty and wellness industry in South Korea, Japan, and China. The region will show the fastest growth due to growing nutricosmetics demand in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Growing innovations in North America and Europe, growing consumer awareness about the beauty-from-within concept, high consumer spending ability, and the presence of numerous finished product manufacturers contribute to the demand for nutricosmetics ingredients in these regions.
Key Growth Opportunities
Personalized Nutricosmetics Clean-label, Natural, and Sustainable Ingredients Research Focus on Ingredients for Hair and Nail Health
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
Scope of Analysis Segmentation by Ingredients Segmentation by Application and End Use
Growth Environment: Transformation in Nutricosmetics Ingredients
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nutricosmetics Ingredients Industry
Ecosystem in Nutricosmetics Ingredients Sector
Application and End-use Definitions Nutricosmetics Ingredients Source and Primary Benefits Market Trends
Growth Generator in Nutricosmetics Ingredients Sector
Pricing Analysis and Forecast Assumptions Competitive Environment Key Competitors Product Matrix - Carotenoids Product Matrix - Vitamins Product Matrix - Botanical Ingredients Product Matrix - Collagen Product Matrix - Biotics Product Matrix - CoQ10 Product Matrix - Hyaluronic Acid Product Matrix - Omega-3 Fatty Acids Product Matrix - Others Segment Recent Finished Products Launches, 2021-2024 Growth Metrics Value Chain Forecast Considerations Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredients Volume Forecast by Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Percent Revenue by End Use Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Use Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Generator Carotenoids
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredients Volume Forecast by Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Sub-types
Growth Generator Vitamins
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredients Volume Forecast by Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Sub-types
Growth Generator Collagen
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredients Volume Forecast by Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Sub-types
Growth Generator Botanicals
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Sub-types
Growth Generator Biotics
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Sub-types
Growth Generator CoQ10
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Hyaluronic Acid
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator Others
Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Ingredients Volume Forecast by Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Sub-types
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
