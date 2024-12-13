(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid Technological Innovations and Growing Demand for Real-Time Monitoring Systems Growth. Austin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, The Military Wearable Medical Device Market reached USD 7.84 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow up to USD 64.47 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 26.40% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.” As modern military operations become complicated, there is a growing need to monitor soldiers' health on the battlefield in real-time, and wearable medical devices for integration into military healthcare systems are revolutionizing the delivery of medical support on the battlefields, ensuring that personnel will be able to continue carrying out their missions with enhanced health management. These devices monitor health parameters such as heart rate, oxygen levels, body temperature, and fatigue, providing essential data that can prevent health crises in high-stress combat environments. Market Overview The military wearable medical device market is experiencing substantial growth driven by several factors, including increasing military budgets, advancements in sensor technologies, and rising awareness about the importance of real-time health monitoring for soldiers. With soldiers constantly exposed to physically demanding and hazardous environments, these devices are essential in providing instant feedback on their health and readiness.

Demand for wearable medical devices is surging, particularly due to their ability to detect critical health issues before they become life-threatening. The military is more focused on prevention rather than treatment, and wearable devices are becoming the cornerstone of this shift. These devices are equipped with sensors that can track vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, hydration levels, and even early signs of fatigue, which is crucial in reducing injuries and optimizing soldiers' performance. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bittium

Polar Electro

Oura

Garmin

NeuroMetrix

GOQii

Apple Inc.

Samsung

Fitbit

Zephyr Technology Corporation Camntech Military Wearable Medical Device Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.84 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 64.47 billion CAGR CAGR of 26.40% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Application:

The heart monitor segment emerged as the largest contributor to the military wearable medical device market in 2023, accounting for approximately 75.0% of the market share. This dominance is driven by the critical need to monitor soldiers' cardiovascular health during high-stress training and combat scenarios. The harsh physical demands of military operations, coupled with psychological pressures, make soldiers vulnerable to cardiovascular issues such as arrhythmias and heart strain. Wearable heart monitors provide real-time data on heart rate variability, helping military healthcare providers detect potential issues early and intervene before they escalate into severe problems. The widespread adoption of these devices highlights the military's commitment to safeguarding the health of its personnel and reducing fatalities related to cardiovascular complications.

The performance monitor segment is the fastest-growing application in the military wearable medical device market. These devices are gaining traction due to their ability to track crucial metrics such as fatigue, endurance, hydration, and physical strain. By providing real-time feedback on soldiers' physical conditions, performance monitors help commanders optimize training and mission execution. The demand for such devices is particularly driven by the increasing emphasis on enhancing soldier operational readiness and minimizing injuries during physically demanding operations. The integration of advanced analytics and cloud connectivity further boosts the functionality and adoption of these performance monitors. This segment is expected to grow significantly due to its role in improving soldier efficiency and preventing overexertion during missions.

Military Wearable Medical Device Market Key Segmentation:

By Application



Heart Monitor



Sick Alert

Heart Rate Variability

Performance Monitor



Sleep-wake Cycle Alert Core Body Temperature Monitoring

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the military wearable medical device market, driven primarily by the United States Department of Defense's continuous investment in innovative health monitoring technologies for soldiers. The U.S. is at the forefront of military wearable medical devices, contributing to the development of advanced systems capable of monitoring a wide range of health metrics.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, largely due to increasing defense budgets and technological advancements in countries like China, India, and Japan. These nations are focusing on enhancing the health and performance of their military personnel with cutting-edge wearable medical technologies. Europe is also witnessing significant developments in military health systems, with countries such as the UK and Germany incorporating wearable medical devices into their armed forces.

Recent Developments



In June 2024 , INVIZA Health was awarded a USD 2.3 million SEMI NBMC contract by the U.S. Air Force to enhance military and medical monitoring with its InvizaCare M1.0 platform. This innovative solution integrates machine learning, self-charging smart insoles, and secure cloud-based platforms for real-time health monitoring of airmen and military personnel.

In April 2023 , The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through its Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), partnered with the private sector to develop wearable technology capable of rapidly detecting diseases such as infections. This innovation proved highly effective during the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing the ability to monitor and manage soldier health in real-time. In November 2023 , Dallas-based Articulate Labs, in partnership with the Military Consortium, was awarded USD 1.3 million to conduct a clinical trial testing its innovative knee injury wearable technology. The funding will support efforts to accelerate the rehabilitation of service members, enabling faster recovery and a quicker return to duty.

Conclusion

The military wearable medical device market is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by technological innovations aimed at enhancing soldier health and performance. Advances in heart monitoring, performance tracking, and disease detection have been key drivers in the expansion of this market to USD 64.47 billion by 2032. Such equipment demands will continue to increase exponentially as military forces across the globe increasingly embrace these technologies, thereby supporting health and safety as well as enabling operational readiness for military members.





Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy