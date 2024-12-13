Adora POS Empowers Pizzerias With Automated And Personalized Email & Text Marketing Campaigns To Engage Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The leading provider of cloud-based POS systems for pizzerias now offers automated email and SMS marketing tools to help restaurants better engage customers.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adora POS , a leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) systems for pizza restaurants, announced the launch of powerful new features in its Adora Cloud marketing suite. These tools enable pizzerias to create highly personalized and automated email and text message marketing campaigns to effectively engage customers and drive sales.

Adora POS was born out of a vision to create a sleeker, more effective POS system that prioritizes the needs of chain and multi-store restaurant groups. Founder and CEO Sharli Younan, with his extensive restaurant and technology expertise, set out to develop a comprehensive, customer-centric POS that emphasizes ease of operation at every level.

"We understand the challenges pizzerias face in connecting with their customers in today's digital age," said Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson of Adora POS. "Our new email and text marketing capabilities in Adora Cloud are designed to transform how pizza restaurants engage their patrons, fostering loyalty and boosting sales."

Key features of Adora Cloud's email and text marketing tools include:

.Personalized Campaigns: Leverage customer data to create targeted email and SMS campaigns that resonate with each audience segment.

.Customizable Templates: Design visually appealing emails with ease using Adora's intuitive design tools and customizable templates.

.Seamless Scheduling: Schedule campaigns to be sent at optimal times for maximum impact and customer engagement.

.Integrated Surveys: Gather valuable customer feedback through email surveys to make data-driven business decisions.

.Location-Based Offers: Send enticing discounts to customers based on their proximity to store locations.

Adora Cloud's text marketing features are particularly game-changing for pizzerias struggling to reach younger, post-email customers. SMS messages have high open rates and can include direct links to online ordering, making the customer journey seamless.

"Adora POS has met all the needs of our stores, from the initial install to training and ongoing service support," said a satisfied client. "Their customer service team is top-notch and has exceeded expectations in working with our organization."

Another client praised Adora POS as "a highly impactful tool that helps manage and drive our business forward. It is a robust system that satisfies our day-to-day needs but also flexible enough to evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow."

Adora POS offers free consultations and demos of its POS and marketing solutions for restaurants. The company serves pizza businesses nationwide and easily integrates with popular food service apps like DoorDash Drive, GrubHub, and Heartland to streamline delivery management.

For a limited time, Adora POS is offering three months of service for free to new customers who schedule a demo. To learn more about Adora POS and its loyalty features, visit services or call +1 877-514-1428.

About Adora POS

Adora POS (about ) specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States

Kevin Wendland

Adora POS

+1 877-514-1428

