Surety Industry Leader Gifts 500,000 Frequent Flier Miles To Social Good

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C. Constantin Poindexter, Founder of Surety One, Inc., has donated 500,000 American Airlines

AAdvantage® miles to the airline's Social Good program. This substantial contribution will support critical humanitarian efforts, including disaster relief, food distribution, and aid for vulnerable communities through organizations such as the American Red Cross, Feeding America, and UNICEF.

C. Constantin Poindexter

The American Airlines Social Good program channels donated frequent flyer miles to nonprofit partners, enabling them to address essential travel needs, such as deploying relief workers, transporting critical supplies, and reuniting families during crises. Poindexter's donation aims to bolster these efforts and amplify the reach of these organizations' missions.

"Travel resources and the value of accumulated miles are often a lifeline for organizations providing aid to those in need," said Poindexter. "I'm honored to support the Social Good program, which helps incredible organizations like the Red Cross, Feeding America, and UNICEF to make a meaningful impact on lives worldwide. The recipients of their charitable contributions need my miles far more than I need a plane ticket upgrade."

Through this contribution, Surety One, Inc. continues its practice of corporate responsibility and community support. The donation will help nonprofit partners reduce travel costs and focus their resources on providing aid where it is most needed. Surety One, Inc. is deeply committed to aiding the sick, disabled, hungry and underserved members of its communities. To amplify the impact of philanthropic efforts, the firm and parent holding company, Janus Assurance Re donate monetary support under a matching agreement with C. Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

For more information call (800) 373–2804 or email [email protected] .

