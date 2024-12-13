PLANET FITNESS CELEBRATES TENTH YEAR AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR's EVE CELEBRATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that it will return for the tenth consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of the Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration, in partnership with the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

Revelers in Times Square will ring in 2025 with Planet Fitness' distinct New Year's Eve party hats. This year the hats commemorate a decade of the Planet Fitness Times Square New Year's Eve celebration. The silver hat design features vibrant metallic purple fringe and silver sequins. Planet Fitness will also be featured on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

with Ryan Seacrest 2025" on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC, and next day on Hulu, as well as on the Times Square New Year's Eve webcast throughout the night.

"We're thrilled to welcome the new year in Times Square again this year, marking our milestone tenth year as the presenting sponsor," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Our New Year's Eve sponsorship puts fitness top of mind in the new year and reminds everyone to put their health and fitness goals first in 2025. No matter what your goals are or what strength looks like to you, all fitness levels can start 2025 strong at Planet Fitness."

"We look forward to welcoming back Planet Fitness as the presenting sponsor of Times Square New Year's Eve for the tenth year," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment. "We are excited to see Times Square transformed into Planet Fitness purple and yellow filled with festive happy energetic revelers ringing in 2025."

In addition to its sponsorship, Planet Fitness is asking everyone to submit personalized "wishes" for the New Year at planetfitness/confettiwishes or at the Wishing Wall in the heart of Times Square. Now through December 29 each heartfelt wish submitted will be printed on a piece of actual confetti that will soar over the crowd at midnight on New Year's Eve.

"The celebrations in Times Square would not be complete without the integral participation of Planet Fitness and its iconic hats," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "We look forward to once again ringing in the New Year surrounded by Confetti Wishes from people all around the country, thanks to our partnership with Planet Fitness."

"New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC is the

largest

New Year's special of the evening and our longstanding collaboration with Planet Fitness allows us to push the boundaries on innovation and creativity, bringing even greater surprise-and-delight moments to our viewers each year," said John Campbell, SVP, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions, Disney Advertising. "Disney is the ultimate home for the holidays and as we ring in the new year with Planet Fitness, we remain committed to delivering the best live specials with trusted brands."

Planet Fitness provides a high-value, welcoming experience where all fitness levels can get a good workout. With more than 2,600 locations, there's a club near you to kickstart or restart your workout routine in a clean and spacious environment. In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from strength, cardio, to yoga and more. Plus, Planet Fitness' Perks program gives all members access to special deals and discounts* year-round, providing even more value and savings on everyday essentials.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club, please visit PlanetFitness/Local-Clubs .

*Restrictions apply. Must be a Planet Fitness member. Valid at participating U.S. locations only. Offers valid on select products only, see specific offer for details. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2024 Planet Fitness Franchising

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of September

30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,637 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life.

Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

For more information about Times Square New Year's Eve, visit .

To join the Times Square New Year's Eve conversation on Twitter, follow #BallDrop.

