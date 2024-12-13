Snail Games Powers Portfolio Growth With Acquisition Of Publishing Rights For Robots At Midnight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, (Nasdaq: SNAL ) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment,

Snail Games is thrilled to announce the of publishing rights for Robots at Midnight, a retro-futuristic action-RPG aiming to captivate players with its dynamic gameplay and immersive storytelling. This strategic move underscores Snail Games' commitment to expanding its portfolio with innovative titles that align with the company's growth trajectory heading into 2025.

Set in the decayed yet visually stunning world of Yob, Robots at Midnight introduces players to Zoe, a scrappy hero wielding a powerful gauntlet known as The MITT. With a blend of dynamic combat, strategic exploration, and a richly layered narrative, Robots at Midnight invites players to uncover Yob's secrets and shape Zoe's path to a brighter future.

Key Features include:



Combat with Fluid Movement: Utilize The MITT to boost, punch, and execute dynamic attacks with flair. Master strategic combat and energetic traversal to outmaneuver enemies.

Flexible Challenge Levels: Choose between Hero mode for a more accessible journey or Master mode for a high-stakes challenge designed to test your reflexes and strategy.

Rich Exploration and Lore: Discover Yob's secrets and hidden lore as you unravel Zoe's story in a beautifully crafted retro-futuristic world.

Stylish Combat: Engage in fast-paced, visceral combat with an arsenal of attacks powered by The MITT.

Dynamic Exploration: Traverse Yob's intricate environments filled with hidden paths, secrets, and lore to uncover.

Adaptable Difficulty: Play your way with adjustable challenge modes tailored for both newcomers and hardcore players. Retro-Futuristic World: Immerse yourself in a visually stunning, dystopian setting that blends elegance and decay.

The excitement around Robots at Midnight has been steadily growing, thanks to its recent

presence at major industry events. Last month, the game teased its latest trailer at the Golden

Joystick Awards before being featured in the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, where it was

highlighted as one of the most anticipated upcoming titles. Players can currently experience the game firsthand during Xbox's Demo Fest until December 31st, further fueling anticipation ahead of Robots at Midnight's full release currently set for mid- 2025.

Snail Games is confident that Robots at Midnight will be a standout addition to its portfolio,

thanks to the impressive work already done by the development team Finish Line Games. Snail

is excited to support the title as it continues the path to launch, helping to amplify Robots at

Midnight's reach and ensure it resonates with players at a global scale.

For more information please visit

For creators interested in collaboration please reach out to [email protected]

About Snail Games

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital

entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games

designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

About Finish Line Games



Finish Line Games is an independent video game studio based out of Toronto, Ontario,

Canada, Earth. Founded in 2013 by a team of veteran game developers, we love to craft unique

and compelling games that make players excited to pick up the controller and immerse

themselves in the worlds we create.

