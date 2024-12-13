Injury Board Partners With Children's Hospitals To Bring Comfort And Joy To Children With Rare Diseases
TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children with rare diseases face not only medical challenges but also the emotional toll of lengthy and complex treatments. Injury Board is proud to partner with children's hospitals across the nation for the Injury Board Day of Action: Gift of Hope, a nationwide initiative to bring comfort and joy to young patients.
Injury Board is collecting and donating toys, art supplies, sensory items, and comfort items to support children in treatment. Working closely with hospital philanthropy directors, member law firms ensure that each item aligns with specific needs, providing patients with meaningful, personalized gifts.
"Our organization is deeply committed to the Gift of Hope initiative," said Injury Board Principal Patrick Mickler. "Knowing that we can bring a bit of comfort to a child in a hospital-whether it's a fidget toy to ease anxiety or a book to help pass the time-makes this effort truly rewarding. It's a small way to support families facing unimaginable challenges.'
The "Gift of Hope Project" is part of Injury Board's Day of Action-a collaborative effort by the nation's leading plaintiff's attorneys to support their communities.
"Injury Board members are dedicated to making a difference far beyond the courtroom," said Injury Board Founder Tom Young. "Our Day of Action events bring attorneys together to support those in need, and I couldn't be prouder of the compassion our members bring to families everywhere."
ABOUT INJURY BOARD
The Injury Board is a professional association of trial attorneys who pool their time, talents, and resources to expand the reach of grassroots organizations, contributing to stronger communities across the U.S. For more information, please visit injuryboard .
Participating Law Firms include:
Advocacy Digital Media
Assembly Software
Barnes Trial Group
Barrera Law Group
Bove & Hedrick
Bradshaw & Bryant
Calwell Luce diTrapano
Case Status
Casey, Devoti & Brockland
Chaffin Luhana
Chappell Chappell & Newman
Childers, Schlueter & Smith
Creed & Creed
Curcio Law
Debbie Taussig Law
Friedman Law
Fuicelli & Lee
GDH Law
Greene & Schultz
Hugh James
Joye Law Firm
Leonard Legal
Lundy Law
Meehan Boyle
NRS Injury Law
Paulson & Nace
Pederson Whitehead & Hanby
Phelan | Petty
Prince Law Firm
Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo
Rappoport Weisberg & Sims
Rinehardt Law Firm
Searcy Denney
Smith & Johnson
Sweeney Merrigan
The Cochran Firm
Ventura Law
Wayne Parsons Law Offices
Wooten Kimbrough Damaso & Dennis
CONTACT: JUDY CHANEY | [email protected] | 757-679-3610
SOURCE Injury Board
