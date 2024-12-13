China Managed And Professional Security Services Market 2024-2029, Featuring Profiles Of Dbappsecurity, NSFOCUS, QI-ANXIN And Topsec

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Managed and Professional Security Services are Experiencing Transformational Growth Due to Stricter Requirements and Enforcement of Cybersecurity Regulations

As organizations rapidly adopt digital technologies and incorporate them into their daily operations and customer-facing services, the surge of digitalization, including the increasing adoption of digital processes, IoT, and cloud-based technology, has resulted in increasingly complex IT environments while exposing organizations to higher levels of cyberrisks. The threat landscape will continue to expand as rapid digitalization has created potential points of entry for cybercriminals, and the evolving cyberthreats have amplified the need for MSSPs to support organizations implementing more robust security measures.

Stricter regulatory enforcement and a shortage of qualified security professionals will also continue to drive the adoption of MSS and PSS in China. A growing number of organizations will engage with MSSPs to access a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services and a pool of experienced security professionals. The support from trusted security partners, such as MSSPs, allows them to shift to a more proactive approach when dealing with fast-evolving cyberthreats.

This research service provides insight into segments, verticals, and horizontals of China's managed and professional security services market. The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the use of these services, performs a forecast analysis, examines the competitive landscape, and identifies growth opportunities. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2029.

Growth Opportunity Universe



The Growing Need for Proactive Threat-hunting Capabilities

The Increasing Demand for Cloud-delivered Security Services Leveraging AI to Improve the Quality and Efficiency of Cybersecurity Services

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in Managed and Professional Security Services

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed and Professional Security Services (PSS) Industries in China

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

MSS and PSS Components

Service Lines

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Contributions

Competitive Environment Market Share Segmentation

Company Profiles



DBAPPSecurity

NSFOCUS

QI-ANXIN Topsec

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

