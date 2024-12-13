عربي


Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds Cancelled


12/13/2024 8:46:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn's offering of covered bonds scheduled in December (week 50) according to the issue calendar is cancelled.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

