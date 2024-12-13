Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds Cancelled
Date
12/13/2024 8:46:10 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn's offering of covered bonds scheduled in December (week 50) according to the issue calendar is cancelled.
MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.