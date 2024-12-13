Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics was estimated at US$50.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$78.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the electronics and consumer goods plastics market is driven by increasing demand for durable, lightweight materials, advancements in plastic technology, and the rising emphasis on sustainability. The expansion of the consumer electronics industry, fueled by demand for smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices, is a significant driver of plastic use, as manufacturers require high-performance materials that support intricate designs and frequent use. Lightweight plastics also help reduce shipping costs and energy consumption, which aligns with manufacturers` goals of optimizing production and distribution efficiency.

The growing focus on sustainability in materials sourcing and production is also driving the market, as companies adopt recycled and biodegradable plastics to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. Recycled plastics, particularly in packaging and electronic enclosures, contribute to circular economy efforts and reduce reliance on virgin plastic, supporting environmental sustainability goals. Additionally, technological advancements in plastics, such as the development of engineering-grade and high-temperature-resistant polymers, are expanding their applications in both electronics and consumer goods, making them viable for more specialized and demanding uses.

Moreover, consumer demand for aesthetically pleasing, durable, and eco-friendly products is shaping the market, encouraging manufacturers to invest in high-quality plastics that enhance product appeal and longevity. These factors - demand for lightweight, durable materials, advancements in sustainable and engineering plastics, and consumer and regulatory pressures for sustainability - are driving robust growth in the electronics and consumer goods plastics market, positioning it as an essential component in modern product design and manufacturing.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Household Appliances Application segment, which is expected to reach US$26.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Consumer Electronics Application segment is also set to grow at 7.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $13.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR to reach $18.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

