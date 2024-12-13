FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

Date
12/13/2024 8:16:08 AM
| COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 89 - 13 December 2024
|
DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2025:
| Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM
| 10 February
| Annual report 2024 and Q4 review
| 21 February
| AGM
| 24 March
| Q1 report 2025
| 6 May
| Q2 report 2025
| 20 August
| Q3 report 2025
| 6 November
Monthly ferry volume updates will be released on the following dates in 2025 at around 10.00am CET or as otherwise noted:
13 January
12 February
12 March
11 April
12 May
12 June
11 July
20 August CET)
12 September
10 October
12 November
12 December
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
