FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025


12/13/2024 8:16:08 AM

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 89 - 13 December 2024

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2025:


Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM 		10 February
Annual report 2024 and Q4 review 21 February
AGM 24 March
Q1 report 2025 6 May
Q2 report 2025 20 August
Q3 report 2025 6 November


Monthly ferry volume updates will be released on the following dates in 2025 at around 10.00am CET or as otherwise noted:

13 January
12 February
12 March
11 April
12 May
12 June
11 July
20 August CET)
12 September
10 October
12 November
12 December

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_89_13_12_2024_FINANCE_CALENDAR_2025

