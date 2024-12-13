Modern SIEM Is Experiencing Transformational Growth Due To The Increasing Demand For Real-Time Log Analysis And Automatic Detection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emerging Trends in the Global Modern SIEM Reflect a Surge in Cybersecurity Investments

The "Modern SIEM Market, Global, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modern SIEM market is projected to grow from $6.27 billion in 2023 to $12.10 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

This upward trend signifies organizations' growing recognition of the importance of modern SIEM solutions in enhancing their cybersecurity frameworks. With the escalation of cyberthreats in both frequency and sophistication, organizations are prioritizing comprehensive solutions that not only protect their data but also enhance their overall security posture and resilience.

The integration of advanced capabilities, such as user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) within modern SIEM platforms, is a key driver of market growth. These technologies enhance threat detection accuracy and expedite incident response, providing organizations with the visibility and control required to navigate today's complex threat landscape. The inclusion of UEBA offers deep behavioral insights, allowing the identification of insider threats and compromised accounts, while SOAR capabilities emphasize automation, streamlining response processes to reduce manual effort and alleviate the burden on security teams.

As organizations increasingly adopt these converged platforms, they benefit from a unified, automated approach that improves scalability, aligns security strategies with business objectives, and ensures compliance. The convergence of SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA positions modern SIEM as an essential solution for enterprises striving to enhance their security posture in an evolving threat environment.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities: Research Scope



Market Definition and Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Modern SIEM Market



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8 The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Modern SIEM Industry

Ecosystem in the Modern SIEM Market



Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the Modern SIEM Market



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast Analysis



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region



Revenue Forecast by Technology



Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology



Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share



Revenue Share Analysis - Splunk



Revenue Share Analysis - Microsoft



Revenue Share Analysis - IBM



Revenue Share Analysis - Elastic



Revenue Share Analysis - LogRhythm



Revenue Share Analysis - Rapid7



Revenue Share Analysis - Fortinet



Revenue Share Analysis - Sumo Logic



Revenue Share Analysis - NetWitness



Revenue Share Analysis - Securonix



Revenue Share Analysis - OpenText



Revenue Share Analysis - Palo Alto Networks



Revenue Share Analysis - ManageEngine



Revenue Share Analysis - NSFOCUS



Revenue Share Analysis - Gurucul Revenue Share Analysis - Logpoint

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Modern SIEM Market



Growth Opportunity 1: SIEM Market Consolidation

Growth Opportunity 2: Emerging Technology Integration Growth Opportunity 3: Geographic Market Shift

Insights for CISOs



Global Cybersecurity End-user Survey Results

Pros and Cons of SIEM Solutions

Deciding between On-premise or MSS SIEM Solutions Advice on Which Solution to Choose

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

