Michael Puopolo Joins Capitol Meridian Partners As Managing Director

Former Blackstone Principal brings a decade of global private equity experience and prior relationship with CMP principals

CMP also names Gillian Dollard as Vice President of Investor Relations and Curtis Uehlein as Operating Executive



Capitol Meridian Partners (CMP), a Washington, DC-based firm that invests in companies at the nexus of government and commercial markets, today announced the hiring of Michael Puopolo , recently a Principal at Blackstone, as a Managing Director. Puopolo brings ten years of experience at global private equity firms and will contribute to CMP's continued growth.



At Blackstone, Puopolo helped lead technology investments in a range of markets, including government and education, and served on the boards of five companies including Ellucian, Renaissance Learning, and Cvent. Earlier in his career, Puopolo was a member of The Carlyle Group's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services team and worked on the firm's investments in Booz Allen Hamilton, Novetta, and Sequa.



“Having worked closely with Michael during our time at Carlyle, we know firsthand the caliber of his leadership and strategic insight,” said Adam Palmer , CMP Founding Partner.“Michael's transition from Blackstone to CMP is a testament to our growing presence and reputation in the market. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions as we continue to invest in and support exceptional companies.”



“I am privileged to join Capitol Meridian Partners at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Puopolo.“CMP combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a nimble firm with deep industry expertise and the resources of a global organization. I look forward to helping CMP drive meaningful outcomes for our portfolio companies and investors.”



In addition to Puopolo, CMP has expanded its team with two more key appointments: Gillian Dollard as Vice President of Investor Relations, a new position, and Curtis M. Uehlein as an Operating Executive.



Dollard brings more than a decade of experience in investor relations and operational strategy. Most recently, she was a Senior Associate at Durable Capital Partners, where she played a crucial role in scaling and refining the firm's investor relations infrastructure.



Uehlein brings 40 years of leadership experience in technology services and business, most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of Berlitz Corporation, where he spearheaded global operational enhancements and technology upgrades. As an Operating Executive Uehlein joins a talented, diverse group of six seasoned executives from across government and industry with 150+ years of leadership, management, and sector expertise. CMP Operating Executives provide industry analysis, support due diligence, mentor portfolio company executives, and share management expertise.



“These additions to CMP's leadership team reflect our commitment to building a world-class firm,” said CMP Founding Partner Brooke Coburn .“Gillian brings deep expertise in investor relations, while Curt's extensive leadership experience across global organizations will provide critical insights for our portfolio companies. We are excited to welcome both to the CMP team and look forward to their impact as we continue to scale.”



CMP, with $1.2 billion in AuM, has invested in five companies out of its inaugural $900 million fund, Capitol Meridian Fund I, L.P.:

.LMI – a provider of technology-enabled management consulting, logistics and digital & analytics solutions to the U.S. government

.Altumint – a designer, developer, and operator of AI-based automated traffic enforcement programs for government customers to improve traffic and pedestrian safety

.PrimeFlight Aviation – a diversified aviation services platform serving the commercial, general aviation, and cargo end-markets

.Parry Labs – a defense technology company that develops next generation open architecture mission solutions

.Clarity – a national security software, data, and cyber engineering platform providing complex mission system outcomes



About Capitol Meridian Partners

Capitol Meridian Partners was formed in 2021 to invest at the nexus of government and commercial markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 28+ years of its principals' experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity.

