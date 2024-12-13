Azerbaijani Embassy's Consular Department In Iran Resumes Operations
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
has announced that the consular
department of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran has officially resumed
its activities as of December 15, 2024, Azernews
reports.
The consular department is located in Tehran at the following
address:
Pasdaran, Darrus, Yarmohammadi street, Saghi alley 5
For inquiries, the consular department can be reached at:
Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91
Fax: 22596310
E-mail:
This resumption marks the continuation of consular services for
Azerbaijani citizens and those seeking assistance in Iran.
