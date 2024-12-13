عربي


Azerbaijani Embassy's Consular Department In Iran Resumes Operations

12/13/2024 8:10:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has announced that the consular department of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran has officially resumed its activities as of December 15, 2024, Azernews reports.

The consular department is located in Tehran at the following address:
Pasdaran, Darrus, Yarmohammadi street, Saghi alley 5

For inquiries, the consular department can be reached at:
Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91
Fax: 22596310
E-mail:

This resumption marks the continuation of consular services for Azerbaijani citizens and those seeking assistance in Iran.

