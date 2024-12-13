Azerbaijani Embassy's Consular Department In Iran Resumes Operations

The consular department is located in Tehran at the following address:

Pasdaran, Darrus, Yarmohammadi street, Saghi alley 5

For inquiries, the consular department can be reached at:

Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91

Fax: 22596310

E-mail:

This resumption marks the continuation of consular services for Azerbaijani citizens and those seeking assistance in Iran.