Unisys President And Chief Operating Officer Mike Thomson To Discuss Recently Announced April 1, 2025, CEO Transition At The Needham Growth Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) will participate in the Needham Growth in New York City. Unisys President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Thomson, will present in person and host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on January 14, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. ET. Other members of executive management will also host virtual investor meetings during the conference on January 16-17, 2025.

On April 1, 2025, Mike Thomson, 56, will succeed Peter Altabef, 65, CEO since 2015 and Unisys' longest-serving CEO. Altabef will remain as Chair of the Unisys Board of Directors. During his presentation, Thomson will discuss the planned leadership transition, which aims to ensure the continued execution of the company's long-term strategy to accelerate growth and enhance profitability and cash generation.

Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Unisys executives should contact their respective conference representatives. The live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible from the Unisys Investor Website at .

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys and follow us on LinkedIn .

