Appointment Of Non-Executive Director
Date
12/13/2024 8:01:38 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
13 December 2024
Appointment of Non-Executive Director
The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Andrew Mackintosh as a non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 15 November 2024, following completion of the merger with Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc.
Andrew has had a distinguished career in industry and investment as a former CEO of FTSE250 company, Oxford Instruments, before later leading the creation of the Royal Society Enterprise Fund, a pioneering initiative bringing together scientific expertise and early-stage investment. He has extensive experience as a board member of early-stage high-growth technology businesses.
Andrew was the author in 2021 of the Mackintosh Report, commissioned by HM Treasury, which led to the creation of the new Government Office for Technology Transfer, where he remains an adviser. He is currently chair of UKI2S, a government-backed venture capital fund supporting companies from the UK's scientific research base.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Institute of Physics and was awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Years Honours for services to Science and Technology, and to Enterprise Development.
Andrew has also been appointed as a member of the Company's Committees following his appointment.
END
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.