(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, China, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's is poised for steady growth, projecting a 4.8% increase in for 2024, following a 5.2% rise in 2023. This growth is supported by robust public investment, a resurgence in private consumption, and increased net exports. However, challenges such as an aging force, escalating debt levels, and geopolitical tensions around Taiwan and the South China Sea remain significant headwinds.

National strategic efforts, including Made in China 2025 and the current Five-Year Plan, aim to streamline logistics and enhance high-tech manufacturing capabilities. They are central to improving supply chain efficiencies and strengthening export competitiveness.

Increased investments in disruptive technologies will foster a robust ecosystem for start-ups and technology firms, reinforcing China's edge in advanced sectors. Real GDP growth is forecast to average 3.8% between 2024 and 2029. This China-centric macroeconomic thought leadership report identifies exposure to medium- and long-term risks and provides a growth snapshot of the country through the identification of growth opportunities.

A key focus of this piece is China's evolving social landscape and how businesses can leverage emerging trends and policy reforms to drive sustainable investment opportunities across various industries. The report includes comprehensive macroeconomic sections that offer an in-depth analysis of the country's social outlook, demographic profile, international relations, and global positioning.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED



What are the projections for China's macroeconomic growth over the next 5 years?

How does China plan to position itself globally amid escalating geopolitical tensions?

What impact will demographic changes in China have on its medium- and long-term economic growth? What are the emerging growth opportunities in China's healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainability sectors?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Macroeconomic Growth

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Key Economic Metrics

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

China Economic Outlook



GDP Growth

Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook

Fiscal Analysis Trade Analysis

Global Positioning



Impact of Global Economic Trends and Events Positioning on Global Performance Indices

China's Social Outlook



Population Structure

Population Size and Density

Disease Profile: Communicable Diseases

Disease Profile: Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)

Health Insurance and Out-of-Pocket Expenditure Health Facilities and Beds in China

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Lifestyle Shifts and Healthcare Accessibility

Growth Opportunity 2: Shifting Focus Toward High-tech Manufacturing Growth Opportunity 3: Green and Renewable Energy

Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900