China Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities Report 2024-2029: High-Tech Manufacturing, Trade Diversification, Domestic Consumption Boost And Healthcare Stimulus Fuel Medium-Term Growth
Date
12/13/2024 8:01:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, China, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's Economy is poised for steady growth, projecting a 4.8% increase in GDP for 2024, following a 5.2% rise in 2023. This growth is supported by robust public investment, a resurgence in private consumption, and increased net exports. However, challenges such as an aging labor force, escalating debt levels, and geopolitical tensions around Taiwan and the South China Sea remain significant headwinds.
National strategic efforts, including Made in China 2025 and the current Five-Year Plan, aim to streamline logistics and enhance high-tech manufacturing capabilities. They are central to improving supply chain efficiencies and strengthening export competitiveness.
Increased investments in disruptive technologies will foster a robust ecosystem for start-ups and technology firms, reinforcing China's edge in advanced sectors. Real GDP growth is forecast to average 3.8% between 2024 and 2029. This China-centric macroeconomic thought leadership report identifies exposure to medium- and long-term risks and provides a growth snapshot of the country through the identification of growth opportunities.
A key focus of this piece is China's evolving social landscape and how businesses can leverage emerging trends and policy reforms to drive sustainable investment opportunities across various industries. The report includes comprehensive macroeconomic sections that offer an in-depth analysis of the country's social outlook, demographic profile, international relations, and global positioning.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
What are the projections for China's macroeconomic growth over the next 5 years? How does China plan to position itself globally amid escalating geopolitical tensions? What impact will demographic changes in China have on its medium- and long-term economic growth? What are the emerging growth opportunities in China's healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainability sectors?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Macroeconomic Growth
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Economic Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
China Economic Outlook
GDP Growth Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook Fiscal Analysis Trade Analysis
Global Positioning
Impact of Global Economic Trends and Events Positioning on Global Performance Indices
China's Social Outlook
Population Structure Population Size and Density Disease Profile: Communicable Diseases Disease Profile: Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Health Insurance and Out-of-Pocket Expenditure Health Facilities and Beds in China
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Lifestyle Shifts and Healthcare Accessibility Growth Opportunity 2: Shifting Focus Toward High-tech Manufacturing Growth Opportunity 3: Green and Renewable Energy
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.