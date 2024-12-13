JULABO USA Named One Of The 2024 Best Places To Work In PA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Laboratory Equipment Company Celebrates Top Achievement after Three Decades in Business

Allentown, PA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business have named JULABO USA as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.

“We are incredibly honored to be named for this award, but our placement does not come as a surprise to me,” said Ralph Juchheim, President of JULABO USA.“Our company is one of the best places to work because of the best people.”

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania in three categories based on company size. JULABO USA took home Top 20 (#18) in the Small Employer category (15-99 employees).

Best Companies Group, a third party, managed the overall survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings in two parts. At seventy-five percent, the employee survey held considerable weight, which is significant because it directly measures the employee experience.

“The 2024 Best Places to Work in PA winners are champions of business. They know employees who are appreciated, engaged and challenged provide top customer service and the delivery of a quality product,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Managing Director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business.“Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business join the Best Companies Group in congratulating this year's honorees.”

The final rankings were announced at an awards ceremony on December 12. Winners will be profiled in a publication that will be inserted into the December 16 issue of Lehigh Valley Business and the December 20 issue of Central Penn Business Journal. The magazine will be available online at CPBJ.com and

For more information about the event, visit .

About JULABO USA

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories, and industry. Products include refrigerated circulators, heated circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, water baths, flow-through coolers, viscometer baths, sous vide cooking solutions and various accessories.

About Central Penn Business Journal

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 40 years. In addition to breaking news on its multimedia news site at it also publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics such as real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts 11 annual events, including Women of Influence, Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, Central Penn Business Journal facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

About Lehigh Valley Business

Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source with 38 years of journalistic excellence that breaks news daily on its website, It also publishes a print and online edition. In addition, Lehigh Valley Business publishes special focus sections and products throughout the year including Reader Rankings plus the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts eight annual events, including Women of Influence, Icon Honors and Forty Under 40, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. Lehigh Valley Business facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more.

Lehigh Valley Business and its sister publication, Central Penn Business Journal, which covers business in Central Pennsylvania, are part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that ranks companies based on established research methodology. The surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention. For more information, visit

Attachments



Thank You Employees Best Places to Work in PA Awards

CONTACT: Tricia Bowman JULABO USA 6102310250 x1319 ...