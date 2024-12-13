Notice About The Statement Of Claim

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harju County Court has accepted AS Tallinna Sadam claim against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the consumed water services , which Tallinna Vesi does not consider justified .

The claim is based on water price tariff differences from the period of 2011 to 2019 in the amount of EUR 605 110 plus interests. The procedure is at a very early stage in the court of first instance.

There are currently other lawsuits of the same content in different stages of the court's proceedings, the company has informed the public without delay about their submission and the course of the corresponding court proceedings through stock exchange announcements. No court decision has yet entered into force in any tariff difference dispute.

Tallinna Vesi has always acted legitimately by applying fair tariffs imposed in accordance with the law in force. In Tallinna Vesi's opinion, the claims are unfounded. In the Company's opinion, the current proceedings of action are not expected to significantly affect the Company's financial performance.





Melika Kiilmaa

General Counsel

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2200

...



