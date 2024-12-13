Harvia Completed Repurchase Of Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc, Release, December 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm EET





Harvia has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 10 December 2024 and ended on 12 December 2024. During that time, Harvia acquired a total of 11,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 43,88 per share. The repurchased shares were acquired based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2024 and shall be used as a part of the Company's incentive program.

Following the repurchase, Harvia Plc holds a total of 15,207 own shares, corresponding to 0.08% of the total number of shares.





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

...





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs over 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: