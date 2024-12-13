Nuenergy.Ai Partners With York Regional Police On AI Governance And Education Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ottawa, Canada – December 13, 2024 – NuEnergy is pleased to announce its latest partnership with York Regional (YRP) to deliver an innovative and robust project aimed at equipping YRP with tools, insights, and frameworks for responsible and effective AI governance .The collaboration will focus on three primary areas: custom AI education , AI inventory review, and tailored AI policy development support. Through this partnership, NuEnergy will help YRP navigate the complexities of AI implementation while prioritizing ethical standards, transparency, and compliance with evolving regulations.“We are pleased to partner with York Regional Police on this forward-thinking initiative. At NuEnergy, we believe in empowering organizations to embrace AI responsibly and ethically, and this partnership demonstrates the importance of aligning AI governance with law enforcement's unique needs,” said Niraj Bhargava, CEO of NuEnergy.“As technology continues to evolve and reshape our world, it is imperative that York Regional Police adapts in a way that is ethical and responsible,” said Jim MacSween, Chief of Police.“Our partnership with NuEnergy reflects this commitment and I am confident that our organization is now better equipped to embrace the opportunities that AI provides, while navigating the challenges it presents.”About NuEnergyAI can be trusted, but only with the right measures, mitigations and third party validation. NuEnergy ensures effective and practical AI governance by helping customers establish responsible AI trust guardrails, manage accountability for AI impacts, and maintain transparent AI trust scores. We provide organizations with a comprehensive third-party AI Trust Process, a powerful AI Trust Platform (the NuEnergy Machine Trust PlatformTM ), and mentoring by a knowledgeable AI Trust Faculty. Founded in 2018, NuEnergy serves global customers from headquarters in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more atAbout York Regional PoliceYork Regional Police has grown significantly since its formation on January 1, 1971, when 14 municipal police departments and the York County Security Police amalgamated to serve approximately 169,000 residents. Today, more than 1,600 sworn officers and 600 police professionals are proud members of York Regional Police, a 2024 Greater Toronto Top Employer and internationally recognized policing leader. Its members are honoured to serve one of the most diverse and fastest-growing communities in Canada, patrolling areas ranging from serene rural landscapes to urban cityscapes. Together, they ensure the safety and security of 1.2 million residents who identify with more than 200 ethnic origins, practice more than 10 different religions and speak more than 16 unique languages. Learn more at

