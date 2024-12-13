Rail Logistics Market Expected Worth USD 3,579.7 Billion By 2031 Deutsche Bahn AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rail logistics market accrued revenue worth $1,995 billion in 2021, and will reach $3,579.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.🔴 Request Sample Pages -The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating trends, top segments, value chains, major business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.The rail logistics market is estimated to witness growth , owing to increasing trade activities across the globe, and increasing trade related contracts, over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for goods from various regional markets is helping to build better trade relations within neighbouring regions, thereby fuelling the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, government in several countries across the globe are launching various trade & transportation initiatives to strengthen transportation infrastructure in their region, which also contribute in the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, the Canadian government invested $2.1 billion for the Trade and Transportation Corridors Initiative (TTCI) to build stronger, more efficient transportation corridors to international markets. The core element of the TTCI is the merit-based National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF), which will provide $2 billion over 11 years to strengthen Canada's trade infrastructure, including ports, waterways, airports, roads, bridges, border crossings, rail networks, and interconnectivity between them.The report offers an in-depth division of the global rail logistics market based on Type, Operational Area, End-Use Industry, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.Based on type , the intermodals segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the overall share of the global rail logistics market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the Freight Cars segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.🔴 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsIn terms of the operational area, the domestic segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly two-thirds of the overall share of the global rail logistics market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the international segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 7.0% during the forecast timeframe.On basis of the end-use industry, the manufacturing segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global rail logistics market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global rail logistics market during the forecast period. Increase in trade in the region is attributed to increase in investments by governments for rail freight used for movement of goods. For instance, governments of India and Nepal launched Jaynagar-Kurtha Railway link, a cross-border railway aimed at enhancing investment, commerce, and trading activities between the two countries.Key players operating in the global rail logistics market include - A.P. Moller-Maersk, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV A/S, Geodis, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Schenker Deutschland AG, and United Parcel Service of America, Inc.🔴 Inquire Before Buying -KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the freight cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By operational area, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By end-use industry, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:- Air Freight Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, Destination and End-Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027- Drone logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Application, by End-Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Fourth Party Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Automotive Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, by Type, by Mode of Transport, by Distribution Area : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Cash Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, End User and Mode of Transit : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

