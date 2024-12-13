Dr. Madeline Camejo Selected As Top Chief Pharmacy Officer Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Madeline Camejo honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Madeline Camejo, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baptist South Florida, was recently selected as Top Chief Pharmacy Officer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Camejo has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Camejo is an experienced Pharmacy Executive over seeing operations across multiple health care facilities ensuring efficient and effective pharmacy service . She is skilled in Healthcare Consulting, Performance Improvement, Acute Care, Ambulatory, Specialty and Oncology Pharmacy and has a strong Informatics background.Prior to her current position at Baptist Health South Florida, where she is responsible for strategizing, developing, and executing pharmacy initiatives that support and grow pharmacy clinical services and operations system-wide, Dr. Camejo held significant positions at Memorial Healthcare systems where she served as Administrative Director of Pharmacy followed by Vice President of Pharmacy Services.Dr. Camejo has earned several notable awards and recognitions throughout her career. She has published numerous articles, co-authored a book, several presentations on a range of industry trends and topics, and has made countless media appearances as a subject matter expert.She earned her undergraduate degrees from The University of Central Florida and earned her PharmD from Nova Southeastern University in 1997.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Camejo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Chief Pharmacy Officer of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Camejo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Camejo attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys photography, horseback riding, traveling the world and experiencing other cultures. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.