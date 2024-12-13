Abcourt Announces The Appointment Of A New Chief Financial Officer

Alain Lévesque is a member of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec. He brings solid experience in the sector and expertise in financial reporting and corporate governance, as well as experience in financial markets and finance, including debt financing, royalty sales and corporate transactions.

The Board of Directors and management are pleased to inform that Christine Lefebvre remains Vice-President Finance of the Corporation and will continue to provide the Corporation with her experience and expertise in the mining sector and with the financial reporting obligations of public companies such as Abcourt.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration Corporation with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt 100% owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

