عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moisson De Noël 2024: Announcing An Initiative Of Community Solidarity To Feed Even More Montreal Families During The Holiday Season


12/13/2024 7:16:39 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, and as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Moisson Montréal invites you to Moisson de Noël 2024 , in the company of its spokesperson, Stefano Faïta . Personalities from the artistic and Political worlds will also attend. These guests, along with numerous volunteers and partners, will help assemble the last boxes of food destined for Montreal families.

This year, the resumption of an important initiative will be unveiled, enabling Moisson Montréal to produce a record number of food boxes, a first in its 40-year history.

DATE : Friday, December 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.
PLACE : 6880, Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, Montréal, H4T 2A1

SCHEDULE:
10:30 a.m. - announcement and speeches
11:30 a.m. - assembling of the holiday boxes

Please confirm your attendance by contacting:
Eliane Larouche
Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs
C. 514 701-4206
...


MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108989948


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search