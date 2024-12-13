Moisson De Noël 2024: Announcing An Initiative Of Community Solidarity To Feed Even More Montreal Families During The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, and as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Moisson Montréal invites you to Moisson de Noël 2024 , in the company of its spokesperson, Stefano Faïta . Personalities from the artistic and worlds will also attend. These guests, along with numerous volunteers and partners, will help assemble the last boxes of food destined for Montreal families.

This year, the resumption of an important initiative will be unveiled, enabling Moisson Montréal to produce a record number of food boxes, a first in its 40-year history.

DATE : Friday, December 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

PLACE : 6880, Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, Montréal, H4T 2A1

SCHEDULE:

10:30 a.m. - announcement and speeches

11:30 a.m. - assembling of the holiday boxes

Please confirm your attendance by contacting:

Eliane Larouche

Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs

C. 514 701-4206

...