WOMEN's MARCH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE PEOPLE's MARCH ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 18, 2025, IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's March Foundation is proud to announce The People's March, set to take place on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Downtown Los Angeles.As the stakes for women's rights and marginalized communities escalate in the wake of the second term, this march is a call to action for all people to unite, mobilize, and fight back against policies that threaten our progress and our future.This year's march is more than a protest. It is a powerful statement of resilience and an urgent rallying cry to protect the advancements made in recent years, while pushing back against the harmful policies targeting women, immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other vulnerable groups.“The People's March is about collective power,” said Emiliana Guereca, Co-Chair of Women's March Foundation.“We are not just here to resist; we are here to lead. The policies and attacks coming our way will be cruel, but our resolve is stronger. Together, we will fight for justice, equality, and a future where all people thrive, no matter the political landscape.”Deena Katz, Co-Chair of Women's March Foundation, echoed this sentiment:“When we stand together against injustice, intolerance, and inhumanity, we know we will prevail. The People's March is not just about protecting what we've accomplished but ensuring that the voices of those most impacted by these policies are heard and supported. We can and will protect and defend each other.”The People's March will serve as a platform to unite individuals and communities, mobilize for action, and prepare for the challenges ahead. It is a chance for all people to show their commitment to justice and equality and to take meaningful steps in the ongoing fight for human rights.Together, we march. Together, we fight. Together, we lead.What: The People's MarchWhen: Saturday, January 18, 2025Where: Downtown Los AngelesWhy: To protect progress, resist harmful policies, and fight for justice and equality. Women's Rights are Human RightsFor more information:Media Contact: Cherry Hepburn, 818.505.1104 or cell: 818.471.7079....Director of Communications Women's March FoundationPhone: (310) 200-0124

