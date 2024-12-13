BPSC Candidates Create Ruckus Outside Patna Exam Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) The candidates of BPSC created a huge ruckus against an alleged paper leak during the 70th preliminary examination at Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhrar, Patna on Friday.

It has sparked significant controversy and candidate unrest outside the examination centre.

Candidates allege that the examination question paper went after 1 PM. The students claimed they received the question paper late, around 12:30 PM, which allegedly caused disruptions and dissatisfaction among examinees.

Following these allegations, candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre created a ruckus, with some stepping out in protest.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has categorically denied the paper leak allegations, terming them as "mischief" by certain individuals. The district administration has also refuted claims of a paper leak.

The examination was conducted under stringent surveillance, with over 25,000 CCTV cameras deployed across 912 centres in 36 districts of Bihar.

A live Command Control Center at the BPSC headquarters monitored all centres, with separate district-level desks operated by technical staff.

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra visited the Bapu Examination Center to assess the situation and address candidate concerns. A significant police force was deployed to manage the crowd and restore order. At one point, DM Chandrashekhar Singh lost his cool and slapped a person who was supposed to be a candidate. A video of this regard went viral on social media.

The BPSC examination continued under its established protocols, with officials emphasising the integrity of the process. They said any disruptive activity by candidates was recorded for future reference, enabling authorities to take necessary disciplinary action post-exam.

Despite the significance of the examination, the attendance of candidates has been notably low this year.

The 70th BPSC preliminary exam offers the largest-ever recruitment in the commission's history, with 2,031 posts available. Approximately 4.80 lakh candidates applied for these positions, emphasising the high stakes of the examination.

The officials of the BPSC are currently analysing the situation and waiting for the reports of duty magistrates deployed at every centre.