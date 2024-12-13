EU Defense Commissioner Spends Morning In Kyiv Shelter
12/13/2024 7:10:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new EU Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, spent the morning of Friday, December 13, in a shelter in Kyiv due to a massive Russian missile attack.
This was reported on social media platform X by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, as cited by Ukrinform.
"Welcoming the new EU Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, in a shelter," Mathernová wrote.
She added that on the morning of December 13, Russia targeted critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including energy and transport networks.
"93 ballistic and cruise missiles and over 200 attack drones were launched targeting energy grid and transport networks," she noted.
Read also: Russia launches massive missile attack
on Ukraine
: air alert goes off across country
Earlier on Friday, December 13, an American delegation also arrived in the Ukrainian capital amid the heavy Russian missile strikes.
As reported, on December 13, Russia launched a large number of missiles and deployed MiG-31K fighter jets from the Savalsleyka airbase. Air raid alerts were declared across Ukraine, with energy infrastructure being a primary target.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia fired 93 missiles during the attack. Ukrainian forces successfully shot down 81 of them, including 11 cruise missiles intercepted with the help of F-16 fighter jets. Additionally, nearly 200 drones were deployed by Russian forces.
