Former IBA Technical Committee Chair Holds Seminar For Azerbaijani Coaches And Referees

Laman Ismayilova
Former chairman of the International Boxing Association (IBA)
Technical Committee Raymond Silvas has arrived in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The American specialist conducted a seminar for the coaches of
the teams participating in the national championship and the
referees who will conduct the fights.
The seminar discussed the preparation for the competition, rules
and controversial decisions, and provided necessary
instructions.
Raymond Silvas will be the supervisor of the Azerbaijan National
Boxing Championship on December 15-20, featuring both male and
female boxers.
Note that International Boxing Association (IBA) is a sports
organization that sanctions amateur and professional boxing matches
and awards world and subordinate championships. It is one of the
oldest boxing federations in the world, coming into existence after
the 1920 Summer Olympics.
More than 9,000 boxers and 5,000 officials are members of the
International Boxing Association,
The IBA consists of five continental confederations, the African
Boxing Confederation, American Boxing Confederation, Asian Boxing
Confederation, European Boxing Confederation, and Oceania Boxing
Confederation. As of 2021, the IBA included 198 national boxing
federations.
Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history
of humankind.
The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000
BC.
This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the
Greeks in the late 7th century BC.
In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was
established.
Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing
Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games
in St. Louis.
In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in
Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.
Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full
member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many
international championships.
Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as
the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world
championship.
Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medalists
at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for
major boxing championships.
The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019.
This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to
qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.
The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing
Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the
London 2012 Olympic Games.
