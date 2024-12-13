Kuaishou Technology Wins Award Of Excellence In ESG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, is pleased to announce that the Company received an Award of Excellence in ESG - Category 6 (Newly-listed Companies) at the Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards 2024. This commendation highlights Kuaishou's dedication to sustainability, corporate transparency, and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

The Award of Excellence in ESG specifically recognizes Kuaishou's robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) governance system and outstanding performance in green operations, privacy, and data security, as well as its diverse employee engagement and proactive social responsibility efforts. The Company's governance framework features strong oversight and effective compliance initiatives to ensure transparency, anti-corruption, and ethical practices. Kuaishou upholds top-tier data security and has obtained ISO certifications covering 100% of its business lines, including ISO 27001 for information security management, ISO 27701 for privacy information management, and ISO 27017 for cloud service information security management. The Company proudly embraces diversity and educates all employees on technology, management, personal interests, and professional skills, cultivating a healthy workplace environment and deep employee engagement. Furthermore, Kuaishou prioritizes societal well-being, implementing controls to limit young users' usage time and monitoring live bloggers' behaviour to minimize negative social impact.

Kuaishou remains committed to advancing its ESG initiatives, aligning with global standards, and fostering a sustainable future across its ecosystem for the communities it serves.

The Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards, previously known as The Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards, was inaugurated in 2007. The Awards are conferred annually by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy, and Hong Kong Baptist University. Designed to encourage improved corporate governance and ESG practices among listed companies in Hong Kong, the Awards recognize listed companies with outstanding commitment to and achievements in shareholder rights, compliance, integrity, fairness, responsibility, accountability, transparency, and board independence and leadership, among other ESG areas.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

