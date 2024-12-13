FOCUS Co-Founders Honored With EWTN's 2024 Mother Angelica Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EWTN Global Catholic presented the 2024 Mother Angelica Award to Curtis and Michael Ann Martin, co-founders of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) on December 12th, the 44th anniversary of the founding of the Network. The award was presented to the Martins by EWTN Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Michael P. Warsaw

during a ceremony that was televised around the world by the Network.

The prestigious Mother Angelica Award recognizes individuals whose lives reflect Mother Angelica's dedication to evangelization and witness to God's Providence. The Martins were specifically acknowledged for their outstanding work reaching young adults through Catholic campus ministry, who in turn help evangelize the world.

"Curtis and Michael Ann Martin are true witnesses to God's Providence in the way they have faithfully responded to His call," said EWTN CEO, Michael P. Warsaw. "Their passion for the new evangelization, especially in reaching young people on college campuses, is a testament to the enduring power of God's grace in their lives. Just as Mother Angelica dedicated her life to bringing souls closer to Christ, the Martins have done the same, and in doing so, they have transformed countless lives."

The Martins, whose work with FOCUS has dramatically reshaped the landscape of Catholic campus ministry, first announced their vision for this apostolate in 1997 on an episode of Mother Angelica Live. This moment marked the beginning of a movement that has touched the lives of tens of thousands of young Catholics and has grown into one of the most influential forces for Catholic evangelization today.

Since its founding in 1998, FOCUS now serves on more than 200 college campuses and has accompanied over 1,000 people who have entered the seminary or religious life after a FOCUS encounter. More than 50,000 alumni serve in parishes and communities across the world in their lifelong mission of evangelization.

As the co-founders of

FOCUS, Curtis and Michael Ann have dedicated their lives to bringing the message of Top of FormChrist to college students through missionary discipleship and spiritual formation. One former FOCUS missionary has recently drawn a lot of attention as her cause for canonization was opened in 2022.

"Michelle Duppong was a wonderful missionary with us for several years, then went and worked for the Diocese of Bismarck before she developed cancer, and unfortunately passed away several years ago," said Curtis Martin. "It]'s been amazing to watch...as young people are turning to one another in difficulties and saying, 'Please pray for me – and could you ask [for] the intercession of Servant of God Michelle Duppong?'"

Reflecting on their shared mission, Curtis and Michael Ann emphasized that their work is not just about reaching students, but about ensuring that the fruits of their evangelization spread to the wider Church to build a culture of discipleship.

Curtis and Michael Ann Martin join a distinguished group of previous recipients who, like Mother Angelica, have demonstrated a profound commitment to spreading the message of Christ to the world. They include Archbishop Emeritus of Philadelphia Charles J. Chaput, OFMCap, and former New Orleans Saint wide receiver and football legend Danny Abramowicz, who has spent his second career evangelizing young men.

"Receiving this award is a humbling honor for both of us," said Michael Ann Martin. "We are grateful to Mother Angelica for her example of faith and courage, and to EWTN for continuing her work of evangelization. But this is not about us. It is about the countless missionaries who have given their lives to this work, and the students whose lives are being transformed by the Gospel."

The full award ceremony, including tributes from those whose lives have been touched by the Martins, will be available for viewing On Demand at .

For more information about FOCUS and its mission, visit .

Curtis Martin's many EWTN television appearances and some of his books are available from EWTN Religious Catalogue, visit .

