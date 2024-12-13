The Luxury Market In The GCC, 2024-2032: A Young, Affluent Population Fuels Continuous Growth In GCC Luxury Spending

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Luxury by Type, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC luxury market size reached US$ 15.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 35.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2032.

This report provides a deep insight into the GCC luxury market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The GCC luxury market is currently being catalysed by rising economic growth, a large young population, strong growth of the tourism sector, and an increasing penetration of ecommerce and social media. In a region made affluent from strong oil production and exports, GCC economies have experienced strong economic growth over the past decades.

Catalysed by rising affluence levels, spending on luxury products has been witnessing a continuous growth. The region has also witnessed strong population growth over the last five years resulting in a large young population. Currently around half of the total population in the region is below 30 years of age. With this generation of the population being bought up during the region's economic ascendency, they perceive luxury not given but as a gift. It is the young population that represents the biggest driver of the luxury market in the region.

Another major driver of the luxury market in the region is the increasing penetration of ecommerce and social media. The online market continues to drive the sales of luxury products as boundaries blur with the more traditional distribution channels. Social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc. are also influencing consumers, particularly the younger generation. Moreover, the tourism sector of the GCC region has also been expanding in nations like the UAE which has further broadened the growth prospects for luxury goods.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are the prominent regions.

Currently, the cars category dominates the market.

On the basis of gender, males dominated the market.

Based on the distribution channel, the GCC luxury market has been segmented into mono-brand stores, multi-brand store, online stores and others.

