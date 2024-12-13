The African Energy Chamber (AEC) Endorses Haitham Al Ghais’ Renewal As The Organization Of The Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The African Chamber (AEC) ( ) – as the voice of the African energy sector - wholeheartedly supports the decision to renew Haitham Al Ghais as the Secretary General of OPEC for a further three-year term, effective 1 August 2025. The renewal of Secretary General Al Ghais' mandate was confirmed during the 189th meeting of the OPEC Conference, which concluded recently, affirming his significant contributions to the organization and the global energy sector.

As Secretary General, Al Ghais has been instrumental in navigating OPEC through a challenging energy landscape, characterized by fluctuating markets and evolving global demands. His leadership has not only strengthened OPEC's role in global energy governance, but also fostered greater cooperation among member countries, promoting stability and sustainability within the oil market. Under his guidance, OPEC has advanced initiatives aimed at addressing both short-term energy security concerns and long-term sustainability goals, making his continued leadership crucial for the future of the organization.

The Chamber recognizes Secretary General Al Ghais' key role in advocating for dialogue and collaboration among energy-producing nations, which is essential for ensuring stability and advancing energy security. His efforts to engage with non-OPEC producers and the broader energy community reflect his commitment to a cooperative approach in managing the world's energy needs. His renewal as Secretary General signals continuity in leadership during a time of critical transitions in the global energy landscape.

Secretary General Al Ghais has also played a significant role in strengthening OPEC's ties with African energy producers, underscoring the organization's commitment to supporting the continent's energy aspirations. OPEC has worked to foster strategic partnerships and dialogue with African countries, including promoting investments in upstream oil and gas sectors, supporting energy diversification and addressing Africa's energy security challenges. OPEC's role in Africa is pivotal, with member countries – including Nigeria, Algeria, Libya, Gabon, the Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea – being major contributors to global oil supply.

“The renewal of Haitham Al Ghais as OPEC Secretary General is a testament to his exceptional leadership and the vital role he plays in shaping global energy policies. His vision aligns with the AEC's mission to foster strategic cooperation and enhance energy security through sustainable oil and gas development,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with OPEC under his leadership as we work towards an energy future that benefits all nations, particularly those in Africa.”

The AEC's endorsement reflects its strong support for OPEC's continued leadership in the energy sector and its efforts to balance energy security with climate goals. Through collaborative leadership and a forward-thinking approach, the Chamber remains committed to fostering partnerships that will shape the future of the energy sector, ensuring that Africa's energy resources are developed in a way that benefits its people and contributes to global energy sustainability.

