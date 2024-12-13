عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917


12/13/2024 6:46:03 AM

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 12/18/2024 12/18/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,831 850
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.315 / 7.810 103.201 / 6.570
Total Number of Bids Received 17 7
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,831 1,040
Total Number of Successful Bids 14 5
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14 5
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.315 / 7.810 103.201 / 6.570
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.479 / 7.740 103.665 / 6.510
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.315 / 7.810 103.201 / 6.570
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.382 / 7.780 103.370 / 6.550
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.479 / 7.740 103.665 / 6.510
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.295 / 7.820 102.300 / 6.690
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.368 / 7.790 103.236 / 6.570
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.21 1.22

