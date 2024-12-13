Blockchain In Healthcare Market To Reach USD 178,910.32 Million By 2034, To Register A CAGR Of 71.1% From 2025 To 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The decentralized and encrypted nature of blockchain offers a high level of security and privacy, making it an attractive option in healthcare. New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The market for blockchain in healthcare is poised to grow, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The blockchain in healthcare market size was valued at USD 831.54 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 178,910.32 million by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 71.1% from 2025 to 2034. Market Introduction Blockchain is a decentralized, distributed ledger that facilitates the process of tracking assets and recording transactions in a business network. It includes a chain of blocks that are linked together with cryptographic hashes. These blocks, which contain data about transactions, are connected in chronological order and can't be altered without network arrangement. Blockchain technology finds applications in several sectors, including finance, manufacturing, and healthcare. With blockchain, healthcare facilities can store data in encrypted blocks, making it tamper-proof. The technology facilitates secure data sharing to improve patient coordination. Besides, blockchain can help regulatory bodies automate reporting from healthcare institutions, reducing the burden on clinics and hospitals. With the surge in sensitive data and cyberattacks in healthcare, the blockchain in healthcare market demand is projected to grow. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Market Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 831.54 million Market Size Value in 2025 USD 1,422.10 million Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 178,910.32 million CAGR 71.1% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Market Key Players

The top market participants are making significant investments in R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives to expand their global reach. A few of the key market players are:



Blockpharma

BurstIQ

Change Healthcare (acquired by UnitedHealth Group's Optum)

Guardtime

IBM

iSolve, LLC

Medicalchain SA

Oracle

PATIENTORY INC. Solve.Care

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Rise of Personalized Medicine and Genomics : Personalized medicine and genomics require effective and secure management of sensitive patient information. Blockchain ensures secure storage and transmission of patient information, ensuring patient privacy while providing the required data for researchers. The advancement of personalized medicine and genomics drives the blockchain in healthcare market forward.

Advancements in Healthcare Diagnostics : Advancements in healthcare diagnostics have significantly enhanced the speed, precision, and accuracy of healthcare services. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating blockchain in healthcare diagnostics to improve patient outcomes.

Favorable Regulatory Frameworks : Governments worldwide are increasingly promoting the adoption of blockchain through pilot initiatives, financial support, and favorable regulatory frameworks. These efforts are significantly boosting the blockchain in healthcare market expansion.

Request For A Discount On This Report Before Purchase:

Regional Analysis

North America : North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The region's robust growth is primarily propelled by the presence of several leading healthcare institutions and biotechnology firms. Also, the implementation of favorable government initiatives and regulatory support play a crucial role in driving regional market growth.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific blockchain in healthcare market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and technology have resulted in the rapid digital transformation of the healthcare sector in the region. In addition, the rising number of clinical trials is driving the adoption of blockchain technology in the region.





Inquire More About This Report Before Purchase:

Blockchain in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Application Outlook



Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing

Supply Chain Management Clinical Trials & eConsent

By Network Type Outlook



Private

Public Others

By End Use Outlook



Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

