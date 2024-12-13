Autonomo Technologies Appoint Ex Aifi General Manager As Global Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James Sutherland, CEO AutonomoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autonomo Technologies appoint Rehman Mohammed as Global Vice President to support existing and new global agreements.Rehman joins Autonomo from AiFi Inc where he was the GM for UKI, Nordics, Baltics and Middle East. Rehman is highly experienced in the frictionless technology space having grown AiFi from its first UKI customer in 2020 to pan European contracts today. His award winning achievements include launching the largest ever computer vision only store with Aldi , the first frictionless store in the UK Premier League at Leicester City FC followed quickly by Aston Villa FC, Brighton & Hove Albion FC and FC Copenhagen . He launched the first frictionless store in Ireland as well as a number of new stores in the Nordics and Middle East.Autonomo Technologies simplify shopping for customers and retailers using AI. Autonomo is used by retailers where there is a lack of staff, to eliminate queues and to grow brick and mortar retail profitably into smaller footprint locations. Autonomo work with Edeka, Migros, NHS, petrol stations, convenience stores, stadiums and grab and go stores.James Sutherland, CEO Autonomo,“Rehman completes a powerful team of world-class retail and AI Technology experts. We are consistently growing 10% month on month, similar to other ground breaking companies in their early stages and Rehmans experience provides sales management to accelerate growth.”Rehman Mohammed, Global VP Autonomo,“This is a tight team who act fast, delivering real value to retailers everyday. Autonomo solve the biggest problems retail CEO's have in 2025 and I'm here to make the difference for them.”Autonomo was founded by a former Metro real Group CEO and Harvard graduate, Autonomo technology is now used by thousands of customers everyday.

