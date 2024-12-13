Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1.1 Billion By 2030 Geophysical Survey Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The ground penetrating radar forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the competency

Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Component, by Offering, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030".The global ground penetrating radar market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a geophysical locating technique that uses radio waves to record images beneath the ground's surface in a noninvasive manner. The ability to determine the placement of subterranean services without disturbing the ground is a key benefit of GPR.Benefit of GPR systems over other traditional technologies such as radiography and rise in concerns related to safety & protection of underground utilities act as the key growth drivers of the global ground penetrating radar market. In addition, surge in demand for GPR for a wide range of applications such as concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, municipal inspection, disaster inspection, geology & environment, and archaeology foster the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce to operate GPR equipment acts as a major deterrent factor of the global market. Conversely, modernization of existing infrastructure is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global GPR market in the near future.Key Market Players:The ground penetrating radar size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Chemring Group, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Guideline Geo, Hilti, IDS Georadar, Leica Geosystems AG, Penetradar Corp., Radiodetection, Geoscanners, and Utsi Electronics Ltd..Request For Customization @Segmentation Analysis:The ground penetrating radar market is segmented into Component, Offering, Type and Application.. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.The ground penetrating radar is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The ground penetrating radar report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the industrial cooking fire protection system industry.The Report will help the Readers:- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future ground penetrating radar landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the ground penetrating radar condition in the tough time.- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.The research operandi of the global ground penetrating radar includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.Inquiry Before Buying :Key Findings Of The Study:. The equipment segment is projected to be the major offering, followed by services.. Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 55% of the ground penetrating radar market share in 2020.. India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.. U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America GPR market, accounting for approximately 78% share in 2020.. Depending on application, the transportation infrastructure segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the utility detection segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.. Region wise, the GPR market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. 