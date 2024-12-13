Ampace Announces The Global Launch Of The JP30 Cylindrical Lithium Battery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Compact innovation sets new performance standards in high-power technology

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ampace has officially launched its latest innovation, the JP30 cylindrical lithium battery, themed "Working Non-stop, compact and more powerful." This new addition to the JP series sets a new benchmark in high-power battery technology, delivering breakthrough performance in a compact form.

JP30 Unveiled: Tackling the 18650-battery power challenge

image_5028391_17345709

Continue Reading

Dr. Yuan Qingfeng, Ampace's Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the company's ongoing innovation in battery technology and shared insights into the development of the JP30 cylindrical lithium battery. "For years, the industry believed the power capabilities of the 18650 batteries had reached its limit. The JP30 changes that narrative entirely," he stated.

The JP30 not only boasts a more compact and sleek design in appearance but also combines excellent ultra-high power rate performance. JP30 achieves a significant leap in performance through a series of technological advancements, an ideal solution for applications requiring precision and size and weight constraints.

Multiple Innovations and Breakthroughs Accelerate the Cordless Transformation

The JP30 has achieved comprehensive leaps in various data indicators, including power output, pulse discharge capability, battery lifespan, charging speed, and low-temperature performance. JP30 supports 36A continuous discharge and 140A pulse discharge within 5s, ensuring smoother operations in steel cutting and concrete drilling. Its capacity has been increased by 20%, from 2.5Ah to 3.0Ah. In terms of longevity, the JP30 delivers over 600 cycles at

30A discharge, three times longer than the traditional 18650 batteries. With 20A discharge, it exceeds 1000 cycles, significantly lowering the battery's which cost per use. The JP30 also charges to 80% in just 10 minutes, 60% faster than conventional batteries, which means that only 2 or 3 batteries are enough for outdoor working.



With the official launch of JP30, Ampace reaffirms its position at the forefront of high-power battery technology. This compact yet powerful battery product is set to unlock the full potential of power tools, offering impressive performance and wide application possibilities. In the future, there are more products coming from JP series, which will deliver a more efficient, convenient, and environmentally friendly user experience to consumers worldwide.

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED