Automotive Transmission Market Share To Rise At 6.0% CAGR, To Hit USD 120.41 Billion By 2034 | PMR

The global automotive transmission market size is projected to grow from USD 67.24 billion in 2024 to USD 120.41 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.
Market Overview
A transmission is a vehicle's gearbox. It is analogous to gear exchangers and chain systems engaged in bicycles. Transmission constituents are always scaled directly on the engine so that their connected belt and gear system can productively transform the combustion power generated by the engine into tangible impetus. In a vacuum, the inflammable power generated by an archetypal automobile's interior combustion engine would be too elevated to commence or halt the vehicle. The majority of transmissions consist of five to eight-gear positioning and a sequence of gear trains that convey power to the car without altering how speedily the engine operates.
Key Insights from Report
The market for automotive transmission is significantly shaped by the growing approval of luxury vehicles. The automotive transmission market segmentation is mainly based on transmission type, fuel type, vehicle type, and region. Based on transmission type, the manual segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Automotive Transmission Market Scope
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Market size value in 2024
| USD 67.24 billion
| Market size value in 2025
| USD 71.21 billion
| Revenue forecast in 2034
| USD 120.41 billion
| CAGR
| 6.0% from 2025 to 2034
| Base year
| 2024
| Historical data
| 2020-2023
| Forecast period
| 2025 to 2034
Market's Growth Drivers
Acquiring Sizeable Fuel Economy : The growing focus on obtaining sizeable fuel economy pushes notable advances in the automotive market. The escalating acquisition of hybrid vehicles powered by government enterprise and ecological worries showcase sizeable growth possibilities for market contenders and contribute to automotive transmission market growth.
Escalating Global Traffic : Passenger vehicles present mechanized transmission systems as they are simple to utilize and offer improved comfort. Also, the growing traffic globally is encouraging car owners to buy vehicles with mechanized systems. Thus, prominent automakers are granting sizeable funding to research enterprises to advance automotive technologies that provide a superior driving experience.
Introduction of Directives for Carbon Discharge : Many governments globally have initiated directives for carbon discharge, security, and weightless vehicles. These directives have encouraged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to utilize constituents that decrease the holistic vehicle weight. OEMs utilize weightless substances such as magnesium, aluminum, and elevated robust steel composites to decrease weight without yielding longevity and robustness.
List of Automotive Transmission Market Key Players
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. BorgWarner Inc. Continental AG Allison Transmission, Inc. Eaton Corporation PLC Jatco Ltd. Magna International, Inc. Getrag GKN PLC ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Geographical Analysis
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive transmission market share. This is due to the growing demand for passenger cars in the region and the growing acquisition of progressive technologies to advance progressive transmission systems. The application of strict directives in the context of automotive discharge legislation by governments covering the Asia Pacific further pushes the market.
North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing acquisition of electrified systems due to the growing concentration on hybrid vehicles and their affirmative influence on discharge and fuel efficiency. Apart from that, the growing demand for aftermarket transmission systems is expected to affirmatively influence the regional market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Transmission Type Outlook
By Fuel Type Outlook
By Vehicle Type Outlook
By Regional Outlook
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
