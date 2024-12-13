Automotive Transmission Market Share To Rise At 6.0% CAGR, To Hit USD 120.41 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing automotive and growing aggregate of and commercial are boosting the automotive transmission market. New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight The global automotive transmission market size is projected to grow from USD 67.24 billion in 2024 to USD 120.41 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Market Overview A transmission is a vehicle's gearbox. It is analogous to gear exchangers and chain systems engaged in bicycles. Transmission constituents are always scaled directly on the engine so that their connected belt and gear system can productively transform the combustion power generated by the engine into tangible impetus. In a vacuum, the inflammable power generated by an archetypal automobile's interior combustion engine would be too elevated to commence or halt the vehicle. The majority of transmissions consist of five to eight-gear positioning and a sequence of gear trains that convey power to the car without altering how speedily the engine operates. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Key Insights from Report

The market for automotive transmission is significantly shaped by the growing approval of luxury vehicles.

The automotive transmission market segmentation is mainly based on transmission type, fuel type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on transmission type, the manual segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Automotive Transmission Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 67.24 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 71.21 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 120.41 billion CAGR 6.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025 to 2034

Market's Growth Drivers

Acquiring Sizeable Fuel Economy : The growing focus on obtaining sizeable fuel economy pushes notable advances in the automotive market. The escalating acquisition of hybrid vehicles powered by government enterprise and ecological worries showcase sizeable growth possibilities for market contenders and contribute to automotive transmission market growth.

Escalating Global Traffic : Passenger vehicles present mechanized transmission systems as they are simple to utilize and offer improved comfort. Also, the growing traffic globally is encouraging car owners to buy vehicles with mechanized systems. Thus, prominent automakers are granting sizeable funding to research enterprises to advance automotive technologies that provide a superior driving experience.

Introduction of Directives for Carbon Discharge : Many governments globally have initiated directives for carbon discharge, security, and weightless vehicles. These directives have encouraged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to utilize constituents that decrease the holistic vehicle weight. OEMs utilize weightless substances such as magnesium, aluminum, and elevated robust steel composites to decrease weight without yielding longevity and robustness.

List of Automotive Transmission Market Key Players



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Allison Transmission, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Jatco Ltd.

Magna International, Inc.

Getrag

GKN PLC ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive transmission market share. This is due to the growing demand for passenger cars in the region and the growing acquisition of progressive technologies to advance progressive transmission systems. The application of strict directives in the context of automotive discharge legislation by governments covering the Asia Pacific further pushes the market.

North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing acquisition of electrified systems due to the growing concentration on hybrid vehicles and their affirmative influence on discharge and fuel efficiency. Apart from that, the growing demand for aftermarket transmission systems is expected to affirmatively influence the regional market growth.





Market Segmentation

By Transmission Type Outlook



Manual Automatic

By Fuel Type Outlook



Gasoline

Diesel Others

By Vehicle Type Outlook



Passenger Cars

LCVs HCVs

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

