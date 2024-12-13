The Ensign Group, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.0625 Per Share
Date
12/13/2024 6:01:05 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.“We are pleased to announce our twenty-second consecutive annual dividend increase, which reflects our strong market position and continued commitment to return value to our shareholders,” commented Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“We look forward to further growth in the upcoming year and are excited about the long-term future of our organization,” he added.
Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.
About Ensign TM
The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 324 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .
Contact Information
The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ...
SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.
MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108989711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.