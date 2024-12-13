Refrigerated Warehousing Market Continues To Grow, With US$ 412.90 Billion Valuation And 12.5% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Refrigerated Warehousing Market

Increase in demand for perishable goods and rise in need for refrigerated warehouse from major companies drive the global refrigerated warehousing market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Refrigerated Warehousing is witnessing growth, due to increasing demand for perishable goods, and increase in refrigerated warehouse. However, high operational cost is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, adoption of technologies by refrigerated warehousing industry is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 264 Pages) at:The increased demand for refrigerated warehousing for fresh fruits and vegetables has resulted in development of new and expanded refrigerated warehousing technology and structural improvements. Several logistics companies are also opening new refrigerated warehouses to store and import/export fruits & vegetables, which supplements the growth of the segment. For instance, February 2022, Transitex, a Lisbon-based logistics operator, opened its first refrigerated warehouse in Elvas, with the initial investment of $2.03 million (EUR 2 million). The new facility will provide integrated services to fruit and vegetable exporters in Portugal and Spain.By ownership, the public segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global refrigerated warehousing market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in use of refrigerated warehousing by major companies such as Nestle, Good Humor, and Tyson. However, the private and semi-private segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, as it is used for storage of cold food products, raw foods such as meat or vegetable, and others.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :The global Refrigerated Warehousing Market was valued at $129.80 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $412.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in demand for perishable goods and surge in need for refrigerated warehouse from major companies have boosted the growth of the global refrigerated warehousing market . However, high operational cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of advanced technologies would open new opportunities in the future.The key players profiled in this report includeXPO Logistics, Inc., Confederation Freezers, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., United States Cold Storage, Inc., Interstate Warehousing, Inc., Trenton Cold Storage Inc, Nor-Am Cold Storage, Inc., AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Congebec Logistics Inc., VX Cold Chain Logistics, Frialsa Frigoríficos, S.A. de C.V.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Moreover, government assistance and the start of vaccination campaigns across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the refrigerated warehousing market during the forecast period .KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy ownership, the private and semi-private segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By temperature, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:By application, the meat & sea food segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global refrigerated warehousing market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for meat & meat products, salmon, sardine, and shrimp and surge in consumer awareness and inclination toward organic food that are natural and do not have artificial preservatives. However, the drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, as different storage conditions and stringent temperature control are essential aspects of the storage of drugs and pharmaceuticals goods.Other Trending Reports:Logistics Business Outsourcing Market -Dropshipping Market -Supply Chain Risk Management Market -Logistics Automation Market -

