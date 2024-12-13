Doritos Solid Black 2023 By Pepsico Design And Innovation Wins Iron A' Design Award In Packaging Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doritos Solid Black 2023

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Collaborative Packaging Design Honored for Amplifying Black Artists and Driving Positive Change

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PepsiCo Design and Innovation has been named a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work, "Doritos Solid Black 2023". The A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition in the field of packaging design, celebrating innovative and well-executed designs that meet rigorous industry standards.The Doritos Solid Black 2023 packaging design showcases PepsiCo's commitment to supporting Black innovators and changemakers through their ongoing initiative. By collaborating with Mz. Icar, an anonymous collective of primarily Black women artists, PepsiCo has created a platform that amplifies Black voices and drives positive social impact within the packaging industry and beyond.The award-winning design features a striking visual identity system inspired by the artwork of Mz. Icar, seamlessly integrating their palette and graphics across the packaging, influencer kit, and merchandise. The iconic Doritos triangle serves as the foundation for the pyramid-shaped kit, while luxe stationery highlights the bold contributions of the 2023 Changemakers.This recognition from the A' Design Award not only celebrates the exceptional design of Doritos Solid Black 2023 but also underscores PepsiCo Design and Innovation's dedication to fostering creativity, collaboration, and social responsibility within the packaging industry. The award serves as motivation for the team to continue pushing boundaries and creating designs that make a meaningful impact.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Doritos Solid Black 2023 packaging design at:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet professional and industrial requirements expected from well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas and intellectual properties. Iron A' Design Award winning designs demonstrate competent technical characteristics, thoroughness, and the ability to provide quality of life improvements. These designs are respected for their practicality and innovation, showcasing the skill and dedication of their creators in addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a distinguished competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award is an international, juried competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from countries worldwide. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award remains committed to its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

